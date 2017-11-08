 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Keep Your Feet Warm and Heart Happy With These $15 Sock Advent Calendars

Advent calendars are a fun way to get in the Christmas spirit. While they're mostly made up of chocolate and other small trinkets, Target has come up with something even more special: sock Advent calendars! If wine and beauty products aren't enough to make you want to start a Christmas countdown, we have a feeling themed socks might be (there's everything from Disney to Harry Potter). Any of these would be perfect to keep your or a loved one's feet nice and toasty as you curl up to watch your favorite Christmas movies (and get ready for Santa, obviously).

Related
This 1 Christmas Morning Hack Will Buy You an Extra Hour of Sleep
Target Socks
HYP Women's Forest Animal 12 Days of Socks Set - Size 9-11
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Socks
Women's Harry Potter 12 Days of Socks Set
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Target Socks
DC Comics Women's DC Comics 12 Days of Socks - 9-11
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Socks
Women's Disney 12 Days of Socks Set
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
Women's Princess Leia Casual Socks 9-11
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Socks
Star Wars
Men's Socks - 10 -13
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Socks
Target Socks
HYP Men's Christmas Socks - 10 -13
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Socks
Star Wars
Kids' 12 Days of Socks Casual Socks
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Boys' Underwear & Socks
Disney
Girls' Princess 12 Days of Socks Casual Socks
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Disney Girls' Underwear & Socks
Target Girls' Underwear & Socks
Toddler Girls' 12 Days of Socks® 12pk Socks
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Girls' Underwear & Socks
Women's Forest Animal 12 Days of Socks Set
Women's Harry Potter 12 Days of Socks Set
Women's DC Comics 12 Days of Socks Set
Women's Disney 12 Days of Socks Set
Women's Star Wars Princess Leia Casual Socks Set
Men's Star Wars Socks Set
Men's Christmas Socks Set
Kids' Star Wars 12 Days of Socks Set
Girls' Disney Princess 12 Days of Socks Set
Toddler Girls' 12 Days of Socks Set
Start Slideshow
Trending GiftsShoppableGifts For MenGifts For WomenGifts For KidsGifts Under $25Advent CalendarsGift GuideSocksChristmas
Shop Story
Read Story
Target
HYP Women's Forest Animal 12 Days of Socks Set - Size 9-11
from Target
$15
Women's Harry Potter 12 Days of Socks Set
from target.com
$15
Target
DC Comics Women's DC Comics 12 Days of Socks - 9-11
from Target
$15
Women's Disney 12 Days of Socks Set
from target.com
$15
Star Wars
Women's Princess Leia Casual Socks 9-11
from Target
$15
Star Wars
Men's Socks - 10 -13
from Target
$15
Target
HYP Men's Christmas Socks - 10 -13
from Target
$15
Star Wars
Kids' 12 Days of Socks Casual Socks
from Target
$15
Disney
Girls' Princess 12 Days of Socks Casual Socks
from Target
$15
Target
Toddler Girls' 12 Days of Socks® 12pk Socks
from Target
$15
Shop More
Star Wars Boys' Underwear & Socks SHOP MORE
Star Wars
Boys' 2 Piece Thermal Underwear Set - Navy
from Target
$14.99
Star Wars
Boys' Boxer Briefs
from Target
$12.99
Star Wars
Toddler Boys' 7 Pack Classic Briefs
from Target
$11.29
Star Wars
Boys' 6-Pack Ankle Socks - Multicolored
from Target
$6.99
Star Wars
Boys' 6 Pack Low Cut Socks
from Target
$6.99
Target Socks SHOP MORE
Xhilaration
Women's Casual Socks Heather Gray One Size
from Target
$1.50
Xhilaration
Women's Casual Socks White One Size
from Target
$1.50
Xhilaration
Women's 2-Pack Sparkle Cozy Cable Knee High Socks Feather Peach One Size
from Target
$7
Peds
Women's Spun Poly Sport Liner Sock 4pk
from Target
$7.99
Xhilaration
Women's Low-Cut Socks 1-Pack Animals
from Target
$1.50
Target Girls' Underwear & Socks SHOP MORE
Hanes
Girls' 2-Pack Demi Bra
from Target
$13.99
Circo
Girls' Assorted Colors Hipster Briefs - 9 pk
from Target
$7.99
Circo
Girls' Assorted Colors Boys Shorts - 9 pk
from Target
$7.99
Target
Hanes Red Label Hanes Girls' 2-Pack Seamless Pullover Bra - Blue
from Target
$13.99
Target
Hanes Red Label Hanes Girls' 2 pack Bras Beige
from Target
$11.99
Target Socks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Target Just Released a Line of Cute Halloween Clothes, and It's a Nightmare Come True!
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
Halloween Queens, You'll Freak Over These 19 Festive Must Haves — All Under $50
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
The Ultimate 2016 Pop Culture Gift Guide
by Maggie Panos
gift guide
Ooh La La — 32 Fabulous French Bulldog Gifts
by Hedy Phillips
Star Wars Socks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Star Wars
These $15 Star Wars Sock Advent Calendars Are Cooler Than the Ice Planet Hoth
by Brinton Parker
Geek Culture
The Best Star Wars Gifts Under $100 in This Galaxy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Geek Culture
How to Have the Most Star Wars Christmas Ever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Geek Culture
We Found the Cutest Star Wars Clothes in the Whole Wide World
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Target Socks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
prettyinthepines
lavendascloset
prettyinthepines
timmelideo
Target Girls' Underwear & Socks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thisisyna
finding_beauty_mom
themrsgibby
destinationnursery
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds