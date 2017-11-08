Keep Your Feet Warm and Heart Happy With These $15 Sock Advent Calendars

Advent calendars are a fun way to get in the Christmas spirit. While they're mostly made up of chocolate and other small trinkets, Target has come up with something even more special: sock Advent calendars! If wine and beauty products aren't enough to make you want to start a Christmas countdown, we have a feeling themed socks might be (there's everything from Disney to Harry Potter). Any of these would be perfect to keep your or a loved one's feet nice and toasty as you curl up to watch your favorite Christmas movies (and get ready for Santa, obviously).



This 1 Christmas Morning Hack Will Buy You an Extra Hour of Sleep Related