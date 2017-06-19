 Skip Nav
14 Tattoo Ideas For Parents Wanting to Honor Their Kids

When you have a child, it changes your life forever, and many parents decide to honor that permanence with a tattoo for their little one. From names and dates to blocks and elephants, the sky's the limit when it comes to ink representing your kiddo. Whether you're a new mom or a veteran in the game of parenthood, we rounded up 14 tattoo ideas to inspire you to keep a part of your child with you at all times.

