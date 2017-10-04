 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Forget the Batteries: 100+ Tech-Free Toys For Kiddos

These days, even infants rely on technology to keep them entertained. That makes gift giving extra challenging: what kid wants a real doll when they can dress one up on an their iPad? However, despite the increase in tech-oriented toys, there are still several that remain tech-free and tons of fun.

From the latest Lego sets to fun group games, check out our favorite toys for kids — batteries and smartphone not required.

Related
40 Toys Your Kids Will Be Obsessed With This Year

Princess Mouse and the Pea Playset
$50
Buy Now
Little Tikes Jelly Bean Racer Ride On
$20
Buy Now
Sailing Ship Kite
$42
Buy Now
Straight Shooter
$40
Buy Now
Beginners Sewing Kit
$24
Buy Now
Super Moose
$45
Buy Now
Perplexus Epic
$25
Buy Now
Clyde Race Car
$42
Buy Now
Battat Under Lock and Key Garage Toy
$23
Buy Now
custom sneaker paint kit
$32
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug's Ice Cream Playset
$23
Buy Now
Space Port
$149
Buy Now
Angry Birds Star Wars AT-AT Attack Battle Game
$30
Buy Now
make-your-own ukulele kit
$30
Buy Now
Build-a-Bouquet Floral Arrangement Playset
$25
Buy Now
needlepoint sewing kit
$20
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Kids' heavy-duty sink, oven, and icebox
$269
Buy Now
Kid O Cutting Fruit set
$25
Buy Now
Multi-Solution Shape Puzzles
$13
Buy Now
Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Candy Cyclone Playset
$40
Buy Now
Beach House
$90
Buy Now
Wishbone Bike
$229
Buy Now
Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game
$37
Buy Now
Treetop Friends Busy Bead Tree
$25
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug's adorable wooden stir-fry set
$20
Buy Now
Scooter Balance Running Bike
$114
Buy Now
Lego Death Star
$400
Buy Now
Ridley's Magic Kit
$33
Buy Now
Sky Princess Tricycle
$359
Buy Now
craft kit
$22
Buy Now
Reptangles
$25
Buy Now
Quattro
$26
Buy Now
Butterfly A-Z Puzzle
$24
Buy Now
GoldieBlox and the Spinning Machine
$30
Buy Now
French food set
$13
Buy Now
Crocodile Activity Toy
$20
Buy Now
StoryCraft The Frog Prince
$33
Buy Now
Flash Cards
$25
Buy Now
Mini Micro 3-in-1
$116
Buy Now
Miller Goodman's PlayShapes
$150
Buy Now
Magnetic Crazy Face Game
$16
Buy Now
training toy
$45
Buy Now
Crayola Marker Maker
$30
Buy Now
Wearables Stunt Plane USA Corrugated Construction Role Play Toy
$25
Buy Now
Plasmacar
$44
Buy Now
woodworking kit
$35
Buy Now
heirloom-quality play kitchen
$499
Buy Now
Imitation Crab Pull Toy
$16
Buy Now
Razor's Flash Rider 360
$69
Buy Now
Perplexus Maze Game
$17
Buy Now
Nerf Rebelle Heartbreaker Bow
$30
Buy Now
Flip and Doodle Desk Easel
$55
Buy Now
plant-growing kit
$14
Buy Now
knee hockey on a mat
$40
Buy Now
Seedling's Design Your Own Superhero Cape
$45
Buy Now
Rhino & Sandman (from Ultimate Spider-Man) set
$53
Buy Now
Dr. Seuss's Super Stretchy ABCs Active Game
$18
Buy Now
Mancala For Kids
$12
Buy Now
Gooey Louie
$19
Buy Now
Sbyke P20
$250
Buy Now
Moulin Roty Les Valises Sewing Kit
$59
Buy Now
Ha! Ha! Moustache Bucket of Moustaches
$8
Buy Now
Fibber
$10
Buy Now
My Friendship Bracelet Maker Kit
$11
Buy Now
FS-USA/Mega Marbles Marble Fun Run 58 Piece Set
$18
Buy Now
Swish
$14
Buy Now
Lalaloopsy — Peggy Seven Seas
$34
Buy Now
Draw Something
$20
Buy Now
Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter
$32
Buy Now
Pop Bottle Science kit
$13
Buy Now
Royal Wedding Castle Playset
$57
Buy Now
Janod DIY Fire Truck
Princess Mouse and the Pea Playset
Stack the Carrots Game
Wooden Golf Set
Little Tikes Jelly Bean Racer Ride On
Alpha-Stitch Pillow Craft Kit
Sailing Ship Kite
Scratch Art Kit
Straight Shooter
Slackers Zipline
Beginners Sewing Kit
Hape Super Moose
Perplexus Epic
Playforever Race Car
Toysmith Battat Lock and Key Garage
Sneaker Customization Kit
Gobblet Gobblers
Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Playset
Lego City Space Port
Angry Birds Star Wars AT-AT Attack Battle Game
Make Your Own Ukulele
Green Toys Build-a-Bouquet Floral Arrangement Playset
Stitchin' Time Needlepoint Kit
Pottery Barn Kids Pink Retro Kitchen Collection
Kid O Cutting Fruit
P'kolino Multi-Solution Shape Puzzle
Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset
Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Candy Cyclone Playset
Lego Friends Stephanie's Beach House
Wishbone 3-in-1 Original Bike
My First Crayola Mess-Free Marker & Paper
71
more images
Start Slideshow
Holiday For KidsHoliday LivingKid ShoppingGift GuideHoliday