The 10 Coolest Tech Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old

There are so many incredible tech products out there made especially for kids. This holiday, get your child something that's both entertaining and forward-thinking. We rounded up our favorite tech items that work for kids of different ages. Check out these genius options and buy them before they disappear. They're purchases you can feel good about.

Leapfrog
Mr. Pencil's Scribble & Write
$16.39
from Target
Star Wars
The Last Jedi Hyperdrive BB-8
$99.99
from Target
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag Movi
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag Movi
$50
from amazon.com
Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror
Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror
$25
from amazon.com
Sphero Mini: The App-Controlled Robot Ball
Sphero Mini: The App-Controlled Robot Ball
$50
from amazon.com
Sprout Channel Cubby
Sprout Channel Cubby
$73
from amazon.com
Target Outdoor Sports & Games
VTech Kidizoom Action Cam - Yellow,Black
$59
from Target
LeapFrog LeapTV
LeapFrog LeapTV
$60
from target.com
UNICEF Kid Power Band
UNICEF Kid Power Band
$40
from target.com
Selfie Mic Music Set
Selfie Mic Music Set
$32
from amazon.com
