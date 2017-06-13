How a 15-Year-Old Lifeguard Saved a Toddler's Life Minutes Into His First Shift

Some lifeguards go the entire Summer season without having to put their lifesaving training to use. For new lifeguard Jack Viglianco, he barely had a chance to settle into his chair before saving a child's life.

When 15-year-old Jack started his very first shift at a Lakewood's pool in Ohio, he didn't realize that he would end the day as a hero. But 20 minutes into his day, Jack spotted a young child in immediate danger.

"I heard like a 'Help, ah,' kind of thing. And I looked over and I saw a guy who's probably like 3 feet 6 inches, in the four-foot water and gasping for air," Jack told Fox News. "Active drowners can still breathe, and they're still above water, but they are still in the act of drowning."

The 4-year-old was at the pool on a camp field trip when Jack sprang into action, recalling all of the training he had just learned. "I didn't think that the next day I would actually have to use those skills," Jack told NBC News. "I realized oh shoot! I just saved this kid's life so I called my mom."

According to the pool's aquatics manager, Matt Demaline, Jack immediately activated their emergency response plan when he spotted the distressed child. "He got down off the chair and jumped in and helped the kid to safety," he said. "He had just completed . . . a five-hour orientation the day before for all of our new and returning staff and we were ready to go, day one."

Lakewood's aquatics department hopes that parents use this story as a reminder of the pool dangers and how quickly things can change. But no matter what, this teen will be prepared. "I was realizing that I just saved a kid's life," he said. "And that is something not many other people can say. Nothing my friends have ever said."