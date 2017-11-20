 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This 16-Year-Old's Adoption Story Proves You're Never Too Old to Find a Family
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old
Holiday For Kids
Forget the Batteries: 100+ Tech-Free Toys For Kiddos

Texas 16-Year-Old Adopted By English Teacher

This 16-Year-Old's Adoption Story Proves You're Never Too Old to Find a Family

Because so few teenagers in US foster care ever find adoptive families, many teens in the system give up hope of ever finding a forever family. That's exactly what 16-year-old Anthony Berry of Beaumont, TX had done . . . that is, until he met English teacher Bennie Berry, who would later become his mom.

Bennie and Anthony made headlines with their sweet story after finalizing the adoption on Nov. 18, surrounded by loved ones. "At first I thought he was making jokes until he actually explained the situation," explained a glowing Bennie to local press at the courthouse, describing the scene when Anthony asked her to adopt him. The pair struck a deal — if he would finish the schoolwork she'd just assigned, they would look at the adoption website together.

A year after meeting, it's official! Sharing smiles with loved ones during the adoption ceremony, Anthony gained a new mom and Bennie became a first-time parent. Anthony told reporters that everybody should consider adoption, because despite everything the world might throw your way, "There is always someone that will love you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugging his new mom tightly, the beaming teen recalled the night before his adoption ceremony: "I told mom, I was like, 'I don't think I'm going to be able to sleep.' She was like, 'I don't think I am either.'"

Watch Anthony and Bennie's sweet story above, then read more about adoption here.

Join the conversation
Touching StoriesTweens And TeensAdoption
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Teens
by Alessia Santoro
Funny Texts Between Sisters
Humor
Blunt Text Exchange Between 2 Teens Hilariously Sums Up What It's Like to Have a Sister
by Murphy Moroney
Cheap Gifts For Teens
Tweens and Teens
50 Affordable Gifts Tailored For Teens
by Macy Cate Williams
Inappropriate "Family Quiz" Homework Assignment
Tweens and Teens
The Last 4 Questions on This "Family Quiz" Assignment Have Parents Freaking Out
by Perri Konecky
Best Gifts For Tweens
Tweens and Teens
The Best Gifts For Tweens
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds