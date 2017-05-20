 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Potentially Dangerous Text Slang Kids Are Using That All Parents Should Know
Food and Activities
This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Summer Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids
Little Kids
5 Phrases That Will Make Your Kids Stop Crying and Begging
Summer
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off

Text Slang Parents Should Know

The Potentially Dangerous Text Slang Kids Are Using That All Parents Should Know

Children and teens communicate digitally for a number of reasons. Whether they are texting or chatting online, these forms of staying in touch are fast and also offer a layer of privacy away from adults. Aside from parents not being able to hear the gossip, popular texting slang can be used for more mature topics without Mom and Dad catching on to what they're really talking about.

Even if you're a computer- and phone-savvy parent who can send emoji and knows the difference between "LOL" and "BRB," there are specific terms that you still need to be aware of in 2017 if your kids have access to forms of digital communication. According to Bark, which is a tool that can help parents protect their children online, there are two major things that are rapidly changing that parents need to be familiar with: technology and the way this generation communicates with each other.

"It's nearly impossible for a parent to keep up with all of their children's social media, text messaging, and email activity to help their children stay safe online. We cannot stress enough how important it is to keep an open and honest dialogue with your tweens and teens," Brian Bason, Bark's CEO, told POPSUGAR. "Children are dealing with issues we never had to face, like sexting, cyberbullying, and damaged digital reputations. They are also dealing with issues that have always existed, but which are dramatically increasing in frequency, like suicide and depression. If your tween is sending a friend 'KMS' (kill myself) or someone is sending your child 'Netflix and Chill' (sex), you should know about it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out these 21 texting slang terms that parents should have on their radar.

Related
7 Tips For Talking to Babysitters About Social Media Boundaries
Actress and Neuroscientist Mayim Bialik Shares the Truth Behind Coding Toys For Toddlers
The Very Real Feelings Moms Have When They See Their Kids Glued to Their Cell Phones

Image Source: Bark
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsKid Tech
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Health and Safety
by Alessia Santoro
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Apps For Family Fun
Apps For Moms
12 Apps That Can Bring Families Together
by Common Sense Media
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Summer Screen-Time Rules
Summer
by Common Sense Media
Adding New Baby to Insurance Plan
Parenting News
by Lauren Levy
California Pro-Choice License Plates
Politics
by Lindsay Miller
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Photos You Shouldn't Post of Kids on Facebook
Parenting
5 Photos of Your Kids That You Shouldn't Post to Social Media
by Lisa Horten
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds