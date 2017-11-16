Bye-Bye, Pie! 19 Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas For the Pie Averse

It's hard for some (OK, it's hard for me) to believe, but not everyone loves a flaky and delicious slice of pie for dessert — especially the littlest diners at the table. If any members of your family are on that list, consider spicing up this Thanksgiving's sweet selections by going for more nontraditional desserts: cookies and cakes! From individual-size cake pops and cupcakes to cookie sandwiches and layer cakes featuring the holiday's favorite flavors, these 19 goodies might just become your family's new Thanksgiving favorites.

Read through to find a cookie or cake recipe that just might make you say goodbye to pie this Turkey Day!