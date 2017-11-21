1 Chef's Secrets For Conquering Thanksgiving Cooking as a Busy Parent

Richard Blais, the chef you were definitely obsessed with on Bravo's Top Chef, is known for cooking up some killer meals in the kitchen. But how exactly does a James Beard award-winning chef deal with Thanksgiving dinner? In a big way, of course. Thankfully, Blais gave us some must-know tips for getting Turkey Day off the ground without a hitch.

The Unexpected Cooking Tool That Makes Life Easier

"I utilize Alexa in the kitchen a lot and think that Morton Brine Time, a program that helps you perfectly brine a turkey for the holidays, is really helpful for newbies." According to Blais, using your voice to control what's going on in the kitchen is the next big thing. Using the app, you can use Alexa to talk you through the process of brining to make the turkey moist and tender. "The app has two recipes and shows you why and how to brine based on the size of the turkey. The voice component enables you to keep moving while you're getting instruction so you can wash your hands and cook without having to keep unlocking your phone for the recipe. When it comes to Blais's Turkey Day, he likes to mix it up: "I do both a wet and dry brine. For Thanksgiving I cook two birds — I like trying out different recipes."

The Easiest Way to Add Tons of Flavor

"Add a touch of acidity and vinegar. Home cooks especially might not be thinking about this, opt for lemon or something citrusy. Adding salt and a bit of fat doesn't hurt either. Lastly, I'd recommend using fresh herbs whenever you can to wake everything up, finishing your plate off with parsley is a great way to elevate the meal. Be sure to alternate herbs to make it more creative."

The Easiest Way to Save Time

"Time is so limited and there's so much pressure. Home cooks can adopt a chef's mentality by just being organized with things before and after, and that means getting your mise en place done ahead of time. The second must is brining your bird because it keeps it moist, seasoned, and delicious. Brine it the day before so you're not worried about being over the stove salting and testing.

The Trick to Keeping Kids Entertained While You Cook

While Blais thinks it never hurts to ask available family members to watch the kiddos while you cook, he also suggests putting kids to work as sous chefs. "I find they're more likely to try new foods. My kids jump in and it's the best way to teach them not only about food but culture, depending on what we're making."

His Go-to Veggie Dish Every Thanksgiving

If you're looking for a no-muss veggie to accompany your bird on the table, Blais's super-easy rutabaga recipe is a dish you simply need to try. "A family favorite of ours is mashed rutabagas. It's a traditional family recipe that just needs butter and kosher salt and there's a good funkiness to it! Make sure you mash the rutabagas the day before for the best results."