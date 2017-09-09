13 Things Baby Books Don't Tell You (but Should)

With all the available parenting books, you'd think moms-to-be would be completely prepared for pregnancy and the life that follows it. Well, you'd be wrong. Although these sources tackle a lot of topics between the first trimester and final push, there are a few key points they tend to exclude. And they just so happen to be ones that would make a new mom's life much easier. Here, some information you won't find when flipping through What to Expect When You're Expecting.