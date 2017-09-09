 Skip Nav
Tweens and Teens
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
45+ Gender-Reveal Cakes to Inspire Your Big Unveiling
21 Things You Didn't Know About Yourself Until You Became a Mom
13 Things Baby Books Don't Tell You (but Should)

With all the available parenting books, you'd think moms-to-be would be completely prepared for pregnancy and the life that follows it. Well, you'd be wrong. Although these sources tackle a lot of topics between the first trimester and final push, there are a few key points they tend to exclude. And they just so happen to be ones that would make a new mom's life much easier. Here, some information you won't find when flipping through What to Expect When You're Expecting.

How to function on little to no sleep.
What you actually need to buy for baby.
How to go to the bathroom after giving birth.
How to look put together after giving birth.
How to take the best baby photos.
How to decipher your baby's cries.
How to change a diaper without getting peed or pooped on.
When to call the doctor and when to deal with it yourself.
How to move a sleeping baby from the car to the house without waking him.
How to ignore judgmental moms.
How to get your partner to help more.
How to cope with mom guilt.
How much life will change after baby arrives.
