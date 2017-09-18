The 8 Surprising Things You Need to Do Before You Start Potty-Training

 Skip Nav
Potty-training can really take it out of you as a parent. No matter what method you're using, all of them require unrelenting focus on your toddler's every bodily movement and need. Between keeping them supplied with drinks and snacks to encourage them to go frequently and cleaning up any accidents, these few days (or weeks) can be stressful.

Before beginning the potty-training journey, consider what you need to accomplish beforehand so that you can feel successful. Every book recommends buying copious amounts of snacks and underwear for your toddler and giving them their favorite toys, but there are some things that you as the parent should do before the diaper comes off. Here are eight easy things to do before you start potty-training.

  1. Clean the house. Your attention is going to be on your little one, trying to watch for cues and signs that they need to use the bathroom. The last thing you want to do is get distracted by dusting or vacuuming only to find that they've found a quiet corner to poop in. A clean house at the start will help you feel less grossed out, as the next few days will be stressful.
  2. Abandon actual plates and silverware. By using paper plates and cups, you'll free up your dishwasher and sink from getting too overloaded. An unexpected benefit of using disposable plates and cutlery is that your kiddo will think it's special and fun, like you're at a picnic.
  3. Meal prep or plan on takeout. To put it simply, you're not going to have time, nor will you want to cook. For at least the first day, if not the first three, make your life easy by prepping major meals. Easy favorites that can be packaged ahead of time are great options, as is busting out that stack of takeout menus. You're doing a hard task by getting your toddler transitioned from diapers, so the least you could do is treat yourself to some amazing takeout.

  1. Buy more wine than is probably necessary. I like a glass, or two, of wine most nights. During potty-training, it was less of a desire and more of a dire need. After cleaning up mess upon mess, you deserve to relax with a glass of Merlot and to not have to think about your toddler's urine for just a few minutes.
  2. Place disinfecting wipes and paper towels in every room. Even in a best case scenario, there will still be accidents. The trick to not getting frustrated or too focused on the process is to be prepared for easy clean-ups. If you're stressed out trying to rush to clean up, it's possible you'll freak out your toddler.
  3. Buy waterproof sheets to cover furniture and roll up your rugs. Again, accidents will probably happen, and this is one example where it's better to be safe than sorry. Take the stress out of the situation by protecting anything with cloth, especially that favorite couch of yours.

  1. Go out the night before. For at least the next few days, your focus is going to be on that toddler of yours. You will literally be staring at them during the whole process. Treat yourself to a night out before you begin the training, especially if you're doing nighttime training at the same time. A little dinner and a movie will go a long way toward making this process tolerable.
  2. Hide your phone and computer. If you're like me, you probably check your phone fairly often. Now is not the time to send snaps or check Twitter. I gave my phone to my husband to hide because I knew that sticking it in a cupboard wouldn't be enough. For me, out of sight was not out of mind, so it was best to have it hidden in order to give my toddler my full attention.
