5 Lessons Learned, From Mom to Mom

As a child, it's virtually impossible to grasp the rationale behind your parents' childrearing decisions. I remember questioning more than a few of the parenting decisions that my mom made, especially during the (gasp!) teen years. When I would push back, she'd calmly explain her point of view and then say, "you'll see when you're a parent . . . " With an eye-roll and a 'yea, yea,' I would shrug it off, unable to even conceive of that notion with an adolescent mind.

Decades later, now as a mom of three, I have much more insight, understanding, and appreciation for the choices she made for me. I am appreciative of the many lessons my mom has taught me over the years, and watching her evolve into a grandparent has continued to reinforce those important lessons, like: