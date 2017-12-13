5 Things Santa Can Leave For Your Kids on Christmas Eve (Besides Presents)

We're all familiar with the tradition of leaving a treat for Santa on Christmas Eve. Milk, cookies, letters, and even something special for his reindeer are all popular options steeped in tradition. But maybe less commonly known is the tradition for Santa to leave a little something in return — aside from the presents under the tree, of course! Leaving a little surprise for your kids from Santa is a great way to bring even more magic to Christmas morning. Keep reading for some of our favorite ideas that your kids will love.