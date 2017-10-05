 Skip Nav
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Kid Shopping
Warning! Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t Over the New Hatchimals
Halloween
30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins

Thoughts You Have When You Name Your Baby

39 Thoughts I've Had When Trying to Name My Baby

You're pretty sure you know which names you love — and then, when you actually have to sit down and name your future child, all bets are off. There are so many things to consider when you're picking a name that it can be seriously overwhelming. This name's too this, and that name's too that, and you can't even think about nicknames. Oh, and when you finally do find one you love, your partner absolutely hates it. Sound familiar?

For anyone who understands the struggle, check out 39 thoughts anyone who's struggled to pick a baby name can relate to — then explore all things baby names to get some inspiration!

  1. It's just a name — how hard could it be?
  2. . . . Ohmygod, it's a name. A name they'll have for LIFE.
  3. Sh*t, this is a lot of pressure.
  4. What if they hate it?
  5. OK, fine, it'll all be fine. I'll just look at some lists.
  6. Ooh, that's a good one!
  7. I really like that one!
  8. And that one!
  9. Yep, my other half will totally love these.
  10. Well.
  11. Nevermind.
  12. Yeah, I guess those weren't that great anyway.
  13. Maybe we need a family name?
  14. Nah, let's go with something more unique.
  15. Apple, Blue, North . . .
  16. Mmm. Maybe not.
  17. Let's go with a classic. Classic is good!
  18. Ugh, I already know someone with that name.
  19. And that one.
  20. And that one.
  21. Oh, but I really liked that person!
  22. No, that will make for weird nicknames.
  23. I haven't even thought about nicknames.
  24. Wait, what about initials?
  25. What about the name's meaning?
  26. Should we go with a cool spelling?
  27. I need a drink.
  28. You know what, I'll just ask my partner for ideas.
  29. Nevermind, that one's awful.
  30. And that one.
  31. Yep, that one too.
  32. Well, we still have a couple months. The decision can wait.
  33. I'll just keep a running list right here on my phone.
  34. Do I even like anything on this list?
  35. I hate this list.
  36. I'm throwing away this list.
  37. What if we can never, ever settle on the perfect name?
  38. (Sigh.)
  39. . . . Time to Google it.

Aaand we're back to square one.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Grace Hitchcock
Join the conversation
Baby NamesBabiesParenting HumorParentingHumor
Babies
by Alessia Santoro
Baby Screams During Diaper Change
Parenting
by Laura Marie Meyers
Twin Parenting Hacks
Kid Shopping
12 Parenting Hacks to Make Life With Twins a Piece of Cake
by Alessia Santoro
Mom's Message For Daughter Who Was Bullied at School
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Rainbow Baby Photos
Babies
These Sweet Rainbow Babies Are the Most Precious Things You'll See on Instagram
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds