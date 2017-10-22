This "Thriller" Parody Is Made For Moms

If you've ever been awoken by a crying toddler at 2 a.m. only to find that their sheets need to be changed and their carpet needs to be scrubbed, you may in fact be a mombie. What exactly is a mombie? It's a mom who's a zombie, otherwise known as an overtired mother who's seen the 2 a.m., 3 a.m., and 4 a.m. hours a few too many times. Machel Green, whose spot-on parody of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" reminded us that we really are still cool moms, returned just in time for Halloween with a fresh take on Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller," called "Toddler." But the video isn't just for Halloween. Machel and her Vintage Marquee Lights crew show us how it really feels to be a sleep-deprived mom. Watch and tell us, can you relate?