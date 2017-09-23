Tiny Tattoos For Parents
Adorable Kid-Inspired Tiny Tattoos Every Parent Is Going to Want to Ink Their Skin With
Adorable Kid-Inspired Tiny Tattoos Every Parent Is Going to Want to Ink Their Skin With
As someone with eight tiny tattoos scattered all over my body, I know for a fact that when I get a tattoo in honor of my children, it's going to be as tiny as the rest of them. Although there are so many photos floating around on social media of beautiful large-scale tattoos parents have gotten, if you're on the tiny-tattoo train with me, there's plenty of inspiration out there for us, too.
