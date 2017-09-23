 Skip Nav
Babies
This Is What It's Like to Watch Someone Else Deliver Your Baby
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Adorable Kid-Inspired Tiny Tattoos Every Parent Is Going to Want to Ink Their Skin With

As someone with eight tiny tattoos scattered all over my body, I know for a fact that when I get a tattoo in honor of my children, it's going to be as tiny as the rest of them. Although there are so many photos floating around on social media of beautiful large-scale tattoos parents have gotten, if you're on the tiny-tattoo train with me, there's plenty of inspiration out there for us, too.

Related
40 Stylish Small Tattoos You'll Want to Flaunt Every Day

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Breastfeeding TattoosTiny TattoosTattoosParenting
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
25 Libra Tattoo Ideas That Perfectly Represent Your Sign
by Hilary White
Harry Potter Couples Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Matching Harry Potter Tattoos For Couples Who Will "Always" Stay Together
by Nicole Yi
Literary Tattoos
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
by Hilary White
Best Friend Tattoos
Tattoos
55 Creative Tattoos You'll Want to Get With Your Best Friend
by Macy Cate Williams
Dakota Johnson's Flower Tattoo
Dakota Johnson
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds