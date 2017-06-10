6/10/17 6/10/17 POPSUGAR Moms Family Travel Tips For Doing Disney While Pregnant 12 Tips For Doing Disney World While Pregnant June 10, 2017 by Tarah Chieffi 127 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There is no reason to pass up a trip to the happiest place on Earth just because you are expecting. Sure, you may have to trade in Space Mountain for Spaceship Earth, but we have a few insider tips to make your trip to Disney World extra magical while you enjoy a more relaxed pace and celebrate your new baby. Image Source: Flickr user Jeff Krause Stay on Property Image Source: Flickr user Scott Smith There are a ton of advantages to staying at a Disney Resort Hotel. You'll get free transportation between your hotel and all of the Disney theme parks, which means a quick and easy ride back to your room when you need a midday nap or a dip in a cool pool after a hot day. My bump was just starting to show during my last trip and everyone was in such a magical mood that they were happy to offer me their seat on the bus. Certain hotels, including the All-Star, Caribbean Beach, Port Orleans, Pop Century, Art of Animation, Old Key West, and Saratoga Springs resorts, even offer in-room pizza delivery when you need a midnight snack. If you're looking for something a bit more luxurious than a slice of pizza, the Senses Spa at the Grand Floridian offers a 50-minute pregnancy massage that can soothe those tired legs and feet. Skip the Thrill Rides Image Source: Flickr user Joe Penniston With so many attractions to visit, you'll have no trouble packing your day full of magical fun, even without the roller coasters and water slides. All Disney World attractions have warning signage posted with any health and safety advisories you need to know about, but they've also made a handy list of rides that expectant mothers should avoid so you can know before you go. I obviously took a pass on Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, but you might be surprised to find Star Tours and the Tomorrowland Speedway on the list, too. Cast Members are not going to stop you from getting on these rides, so you have to use your own discretion. I didn't want to miss the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom (I've been on bumpier bike rides while pregnant!), so I felt totally comfortable joining my family to check out the animals. Since every pregnancy is different, it's a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider before traveling, too, so you can get their take on things. Don't Forget to Pack Snacks Image Source: Flickr user Andrew There are plenty of yummy treats to be enjoyed at Disney World, but you don't want to blow your entire vacation budget on Dole Whip and turkey legs. Disney does allow you to bring in small coolers or backpacks with food and bottled water. This is especially helpful if you visit during your first trimester like I did and you never know what will sound good at any given time. I brought an assortment of snacks in with me every day of our trip. With all of that walking, you're going to need the extra calories, so stock up on healthy nibbles like trail mix, cheese sticks, fresh fruit, and maybe a little chocolate. Bonus tip: freeze your water bottles the night before so they double as ice packs. Go Ahead and Indulge Those Cravings Image Source: Flickr user Elizabeth McClay I'm all for healthy eating, but with so many cultures represented (especially in Animal Kingdom and EPCOT's World Showcase), you can indulge just about any craving that hits. Ice cream for breakfast, chicken tikka masala for lunch, or fish and chips before bed; you have the culinary world at your fingertips, so take advantage and dig in. Take Advantage of FastPass+ Image Source: Flickr user Ricky Brigante FastPass+ is a major perk that allows you to skip the line and practically step right up to your favorite rides, shows and character experiences. Book these early for the best selection — if you are staying on property, you can make your choices up to 60 days before your visit. If you are staying elsewhere and already have theme park tickets, you can do this up to 30 days in advance. Grab a Prime Spot For Parades and Fireworks Image Source: Flickr user Loren Javier Speaking of Fastpass+, you can also use it to reserve priority seating for parades and fireworks. Normally, it's better to save your FastPass+ selections for rides with longer lines, but since you'll be skipping some of those anyway, take advantage of the extra personal space and a comfy place to sit down and relax while you enjoy the show. Wear Comfortable Shoes Image Source: Flickr user Jerry and Pat Donaho This rule should really apply to anyone visiting Disney World, but some people just love to suffer for the sake of fashion. The pain of five inch heels just isn't worth it, though, when you could be walking more than 10 miles a day. I wore my comfy Sanuk Yoga Slings ($38) for most of the trip. Forgo the stilettos and throw on some cute and comfy walking shoes. Your feet will thank you. Sanuk Yoga Slings $38 from sanuk.com Buy Now Get a Button For Your Baby Image Source: Flickr user hey skinny You've probably seen people strolling around Disney World with "Just Married" and "Happy Birthday" buttons, so why not pick up a "First Visit" button for your baby bump? It is technically his (or her) first trip after all. Stop by Guest Relations as soon as you step inside any of the parks and a Cast Member will help you kick off your celebration. Cool Off on Indoor Attractions Image Source: Flickr user HarshLight Even in the heat of Summer, there are plenty of chances to cool off at Disney World. Indoor attractions like Universe of Energy (EPCOT), The Great Movie Ride (Hollywood Studios), and It's a Small World (Magic Kingdom) can provide a much-needed break from the sun without having to leave the park. All Aboard! Image Source: Flickr user HarshLight Step back in time on the Walt Disney World Railroad, a 20-minute ride on a steam-powered locomotive that circles the Magic Kingom. The train stops at Main Street, U.S.A., Frontierland, and Fantasyland, making it the perfect short cut through the park. Or, if you just need a break from the hustle and bustle, ride all the way around and enjoy the scenery and cool breeze. Create an Unforgettable Pregnancy Announcement Image Source: Flickr user chris.alcoran If you are looking for a unique way to announce your pregnancy, why not get Mickey and his friends in on the surprise? Snap a picture with your favorite character while holding a sign with your special news, or, if you can time it just right, hold up a sign on your favorite ride just as they take your on-ride photo. We had our toddler wear a "Big Brother" t-shirt for his picture with Mickey, and we texted it to our families later that day to let them in on the surprise. Pick Up Something Special For Baby Image Source: Flickr user chris.alcoran Disney World is the perfect spot for picking up one-of-a-kind (and, let's face it, adorable) baby items. With everything from costumes to toys to snuggly baby blankets, you're sure to find something that'll always remind you of your baby's first trip to Disney World.