12 Tips For Doing Disney World While Pregnant

With so many attractions to visit, you'll have no trouble packing your day full of magical fun, even without the roller coasters and water slides. All Disney World attractions have warning signage posted with any health and safety advisories you need to know about, but they've also made a handy list of rides that expectant mothers should avoid so you can know before you go.

I obviously took a pass on Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, but you might be surprised to find Star Tours and the Tomorrowland Speedway on the list, too. Cast Members are not going to stop you from getting on these rides, so you have to use your own discretion. I didn't want to miss the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom (I've been on bumpier bike rides while pregnant!), so I felt totally comfortable joining my family to check out the animals. Since every pregnancy is different, it's a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider before traveling, too, so you can get their take on things.