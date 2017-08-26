The Tiny Toddler Halloween Costume Fail That You Will Watch on Repeat

Sometimes we put our kids in costumes that may be a bit overambitious — whether by our choice or, more likely, by theirs. We can only hope that they don't trip over their princess dress trains or jab anyone in the eye with their elaborate pirate swords. Here, this tiny toddler wobbles his way into our hearts as he attempts to do the nearly impossible: stand still for a photo. In a mini-minion costume from Despicable Me, the little one battles for balance and ultimately loses with an epic face-plant. But don't worry — his muffled "I'm OK!" reassured us all that he, indeed, was just fine.