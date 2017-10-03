30 Halloween Costumes Your Toddler Will Want to Wear All Year Long

Toddlers train for Halloween all year long, between running to the grocery store with Mom in a superhero cape to insisting on showing up to preschool in a Batman costume. Because they're so used to dressing up every other day of the year, their Halloween costumes are best purchased with the idea that whatever they are, they will be worn until they grow out of them (and beyond, probably).

We've rounded up some of the cutest Halloween costumes for toddlers that you totally won't mind them sporting so often that they wear holes through them in record time.