Toddler Just Proved How Urgent Snacking Is by Using His Dog as a Stool
Tweens and Teens
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
Little Kids
I've Never Bought My Children a Birthday Present and Don't Have Any Regrets
Little Kids
20 Signs Your Child May Be Gifted

Toddler Using Dog to Open Fridge Video

Posted by Rob Herbert on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

This toddler is literally all of us when we're hungry — he did everything in his power to get to the fridge ASAP. However, because of his vertical challenges, he had to get a bit creative when it came to actually opening the fridge, so he enlisted the help of his dog, who loyally stood under the doors and allowed his human to climb aboard him. "When you need help . . . you find out who your friends are!" reads the caption of the video posted to Facebook. "(Until you don't give them any food and then they leave you hanging!)"

Not all heroes wear capes . . . some wear diapers; some have fur.

Parenting VideosToddlersParenting HumorViral VideosPetsHumor
