Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Toddler Wait For the Beat to Drop
Food and Activities
This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Summer Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids
Little Kids
5 Phrases That Will Make Your Kids Stop Crying and Begging
Summer
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off

Toddler Waiting For the Beat to Drop on Bruno Mars Song

Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Toddler Wait For the Beat to Drop

We all have that one song that really gets us going and raises our mood every time we hear it, and for little Maddie, that song is Bruno Mars's "Uptown Funk." In a hilarious and adorable video taken by her uncle Ethan, Maddie can be seen nodding her head and rocking back and forth — nothing too crazy — as the song builds up. Right before the beat drops you see her hold up two little fingers in patient anticipation, then she finds her full-on groove as the music peaks and it's so cute you'll want to scream.
Parenting Videos Bruno Mars Toddlers Viral Videos
Latest Moms
