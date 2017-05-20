Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Toddler Wait For the Beat to Drop

We all have that one song that really gets us going and raises our mood every time we hear it, and for little Maddie, that song is Bruno Mars's "Uptown Funk." In a hilarious and adorable video taken by her uncle Ethan, Maddie can be seen nodding her head and rocking back and forth — nothing too crazy — as the song builds up. Right before the beat drops you see her hold up two little fingers in patient anticipation, then she finds her full-on groove as the music peaks and it's so cute you'll want to scream.