These Are the Top 100 Toys on Amazon This Holiday Season

Now that it's almost the holiday season, we've rounded up the toys your children are going to love this year. Amazon released its top 100 toys for 2017, so you can guarantee that choosing one of these items will fill your kid's heart with joy.

From educational toys that will help your kid learn to code to the dollhouse you always wanted when you were young, the dreamy list is nearly endless. Pick from old favorites like Jenga, creative gifts your children can make art with, and high-tech toys that will inspire your child to succeed.

Keep reading to find a great gift that will light up your little one's face.

Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit
$15
$15
Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit
$21
$21
Hatchimals Glittering Garden — Hatching Egg and Interactive Sparkly Penguala
$55
$55
Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-Pack Egg Carton
$31
$31
Klutz Lego Chain Reactions Craft Kit
$17
$17
Codenames
$13
$13
Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack
$25
$25
Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
$100
$100
LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket
$16
$16
Cozmo
$180
$180
Lego Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon 70612 Building Kit
$40
$40
Teddy Ruxpin — Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear
$94
$94
Soggy Doggy Board Game
$19
$19
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
$30
$30
Osmo Genius Kit
$90
$90
Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle With Lights and Sounds
$49
$49
Creativity For Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium
$13
$13
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme Playset
$85
$85
Wonder Workshop Dash Robot
$125
$125
Makey Makey — An Invention Kit For Everyone
$50
$50
Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game
$29
$29
Nerf Modulus Regulator
$50
$50
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
$169
$169
Paw Patrol — My Size Lookout Tower With Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope
$90
$90
3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set
$40
$40
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach 'N Tag Movi
$50
$50
Just Play PJ Masks Headquarters Playset
$55
$55
PJ Masks Cat Boy Car
$11
$11
LeapFrog Scribble and Write
$22
$22
FurReal Roarin' Tyler, the Playful Tiger
$117
$117
Disney Minnie's Bow-tique
$35
$35
Barbie Dreamhouse
$164
$164
Barbie Dream Horse & Blonde Doll
$80
$80
Spirograph Deluxe Design Set
$24
$24
Hasbro's Jenga
$17
$17
Etch a Sketch Freestyle Toy
$20
$20
Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Station Playset
$90
$90
Lego Star Wars BB-8 75187 Building Kit
$92
$92
Hape Pound & Tap Bench With Slide Out Xylophone
$25
$25
VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set
$15
$15
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen
$140
$140
Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy
$10
$10
Green Toys Ferry Boat Bathtub Toy
$21
$21
Zoomer Show Pony
$70
$70
DropMix Music Gaming System
$100
$100
Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition
$170
$170
Lego Friends Snow Resort Chalet
$39
$39
Barbie DreamCamper, 2017
$94
$94
Seedling Littles Galaxy Rocket Adventure Cape Costume Kit
$26
$26
Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle
$282
$282
Air Hogs Robo Trax All Terrain Tank
$56
$56
Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Track Set
$79
$79
Barbie 2017 Holiday Doll
$40
$40
Baby Alive Sweet Tears Baby (Brunette)
$50
$50
Meccano-Erector M.A.X. Robotic Interactive Toy With Artificial Intelligence
$115
$115
Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
$42
$42
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot
$28
$28
Lego Batman Movie The Batmobile Kit
$48
$48
Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset
$200
$200
Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Bouncer
$250
$250
Tsum Tsum Disney Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar Playset
$40
$40
Enchantimals Bree Bunny Doll
$8
$8
Lionel Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set
$89
$89
FurReal Makers Proto Max
$120
$120
Hasbro Connect 4 Game
$8
$8
Cool Maker Sew N' Style Sewing Machine
$34
$34
Step2 Mclaren 570S Push Sports Car Ride-on Toy
$80
$80
Lego Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn
$184
$184
Transformers Deluxe Class Optimus Prime Autobot Legacy 2-Pack
$30
$30
Enchantimals Panda Tree House Playset
$38
$38
Kids First Automobile Engineer Kit
$45
$45
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope
$45
$45
Laser Pegs T-Rex 20-in-1 Building Set
$39
$39
Pie Face Sky High Game
$22
$22
Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal
$79
$79
Lego Boost Creative Toolbox
$160
$160
Ravensburger Disney Castle 3D Puzzle
$56
$56
VTech Sit, Stand and Ride Baby Walker
$45
$45
American Girl WellieWishers Emerson Doll
$60
$60
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle, 2017
$150
$150
Kid K'Nex Budding Builders Tub Building Kit
$30
$30
Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant
$190
$190
Lego Batman Movie The Batmobile 70905 Building Kit
$48
$48
Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8
$180
$180
TOMY Bath Foam Cone Factory Toy
$25
$25
Playmobil Pharaoh's Pyramid
$70
$70
Lego Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty 70618
$160
$160
Alex Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets
$10
$10
Alex Spa Glitzy Locks Hair Sparkle
$10
$10
Justice League Batmobile Collectible Vehicle + Figure
$250
$250
Dance Code Featuring Disney Princess Belle
$100
$100
Fisher-Price Power Wheels Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Lightning McQueen
$240
$240
Alex DIY Frost-A-Friend
$10
$10
Mega Bloks Big Building Bag
$26
$26
Crayola Fashion Superstar, Coloring Book and App
$20
$20
Alex Toys Future Coders Poppin' Pictures
$29
$29
Mega Bloks Elephant Parade Building Kit
$30
$30
My Little Pony: The Movie Seashell Lagoon Playset
$34
$34
Automoblox Mini SC1 Chaos and HR5 Scorch 2-Pack Cars
$24
$24
