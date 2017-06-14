These Are the Top Baby Names From Across the Globe

Looking for a baby name? Let's take a trip around the world for inspiration. We've scoured recent lists from different countries to find the top three boy and girl names by country. A popular name in France or Brazil might just sound like a unique baby name in America. Still, one thing's for sure: Sofia has international appeal. Read for the top baby names from across the globe.



Australia

Boy

Oliver, William, Jack

Girl

Charlotte, Olivia, Amelia

Brazil

Boy

Miguel, Arthur, Davi

Girl

Alice, Sophia, Júlia

Canada

Boy

Liam, William, Noah

Girl:

Emma, Olivia, Charlotte

China

Boy

Zhang Wei/ 张伟, Wang Wei/ 王伟, Li Wei/ 李伟

Girl

Wang Fang/ 王芳, Wang Xiu Ying/ 王秀英, Li Xiu Ying/ 李秀英

France

Boy

Gabriel, Jules, Lucas

Girl

Louise, Emma, Jade

Germany

Boy

Elias, Alexander, Maxamillian

Girl

Marie, Sophie/ Sofie, Sophia/ Sofia

India

Boy

Muhammad, Aarav, Arjun

Girl

Aadya, Ananya, Shanaya

Ireland

Boy

Jack, James, Daniel

Girl

Emily, Emma, Ava

Israel

Boy

Mohammed, Yosef/Yusef, David

Girl

Tamar, Adele, Miriam

Italy

Boy

Francesco, Alessandro, Mattaia

Girl

Sofia, Aurora, Giulia

Japan

Boy

Ren / 蓮, Hiroto / 大翔, Haruto / 陽翔

Girl

Himari / 陽葵, Hina / 陽菜, Yua / 結愛

Jordan

Boys

Mohammad, Ahmad, Omar

Girls

Joud, Jouri, Layan

Republic of Korea

Boy

Min-jun, Seojun, Ha-joon

Girl

Seo-yun, Seo-yeon, Ji-woo

Mexico

Boy

José Luis, Juan, Miguel Ángel

Girl

María Guadalupe, María, Juana

Russia

Boy

Artem, Aleksandr, Maksim

Girl

Sophia, Maria, Anastasia

South Africa

Boy

Junior, Blessing, Gift

Girl

Precious, Princess, Angel

Turkey

Boy

Yusuf, Eymen, Ömer

Girl

Zeynep, Elif, Hiranur

UK

Boy

Oliver, Jack, Harry

Girl

Amelia, Olivia, Emily

United States

Boy

Noah, Liam, William

Girl

Emma, Olivia, Ava