Top Baby Names By Country
These Are the Top Baby Names From Across the Globe
Looking for a baby name? Let's take a trip around the world for inspiration. We've scoured recent lists from different countries to find the top three boy and girl names by country. A popular name in France or Brazil might just sound like a unique baby name in America. Still, one thing's for sure: Sofia has international appeal. Read for the top baby names from across the globe.
Australia
Boy
Oliver, William, Jack
Girl
Charlotte, Olivia, Amelia
Brazil
Boy
Miguel, Arthur, Davi
Girl
Alice, Sophia, Júlia
Canada
Boy
Liam, William, Noah
Girl:
Emma, Olivia, Charlotte
China
Boy
Zhang Wei/ 张伟, Wang Wei/ 王伟, Li Wei/ 李伟
Girl
Wang Fang/ 王芳, Wang Xiu Ying/ 王秀英, Li Xiu Ying/ 李秀英
France
Boy
Gabriel, Jules, Lucas
Girl
Louise, Emma, Jade
Germany
Boy
Elias, Alexander, Maxamillian
Girl
Marie, Sophie/ Sofie, Sophia/ Sofia
India
Boy
Muhammad, Aarav, Arjun
Girl
Aadya, Ananya, Shanaya
Ireland
Boy
Jack, James, Daniel
Girl
Emily, Emma, Ava
Israel
Boy
Mohammed, Yosef/Yusef, David
Girl
Tamar, Adele, Miriam
Italy
Boy
Francesco, Alessandro, Mattaia
Girl
Sofia, Aurora, Giulia
Japan
Boy
Ren / 蓮, Hiroto / 大翔, Haruto / 陽翔
Girl
Himari / 陽葵, Hina / 陽菜, Yua / 結愛
Jordan
Boys
Mohammad, Ahmad, Omar
Girls
Joud, Jouri, Layan
Republic of Korea
Boy
Min-jun, Seojun, Ha-joon
Girl
Seo-yun, Seo-yeon, Ji-woo
Mexico
Boy
José Luis, Juan, Miguel Ángel
Girl
María Guadalupe, María, Juana
Russia
Boy
Artem, Aleksandr, Maksim
Girl
Sophia, Maria, Anastasia
South Africa
Boy
Junior, Blessing, Gift
Girl
Precious, Princess, Angel
Turkey
Boy
Yusuf, Eymen, Ömer
Girl
Zeynep, Elif, Hiranur
UK
Boy
Oliver, Jack, Harry
Girl
Amelia, Olivia, Emily
United States
Boy
Noah, Liam, William
Girl
Emma, Olivia, Ava