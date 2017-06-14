 Skip Nav
These Are the Top Baby Names From Across the Globe
Little Kids
Top Baby Names By Country

Looking for a baby name? Let's take a trip around the world for inspiration. We've scoured recent lists from different countries to find the top three boy and girl names by country. A popular name in France or Brazil might just sound like a unique baby name in America. Still, one thing's for sure: Sofia has international appeal. Read for the top baby names from across the globe.

Australia

Boy
Oliver, William, Jack

Girl
Charlotte, Olivia, Amelia

Brazil

Boy
Miguel, Arthur, Davi

Girl
Alice, Sophia, Júlia

Canada

Boy
Liam, William, Noah

Girl:
Emma, Olivia, Charlotte

China

Boy
Zhang Wei/ 张伟, Wang Wei/ 王伟, Li Wei/ 李伟
Girl
Wang Fang/ 王芳, Wang Xiu Ying/ 王秀英, Li Xiu Ying/ 李秀英

France

Boy
Gabriel, Jules, Lucas

Girl
Louise, Emma, Jade

Germany

Boy
Elias, Alexander, Maxamillian

Girl
Marie, Sophie/ Sofie, Sophia/ Sofia

India

Boy
Muhammad, Aarav, Arjun

Girl
Aadya, Ananya, Shanaya

Ireland

Boy
Jack, James, Daniel

Girl
Emily, Emma, Ava

Israel

Boy
Mohammed, Yosef/Yusef, David

Girl
Tamar, Adele, Miriam

Italy

Boy
Francesco, Alessandro, Mattaia

Girl
Sofia, Aurora, Giulia

Japan

Boy
Ren / 蓮, Hiroto / 大翔, Haruto / 陽翔

Girl
Himari / 陽葵, Hina / 陽菜, Yua / 結愛

Jordan

Boys
Mohammad, Ahmad, Omar

Girls
Joud, Jouri, Layan

Republic of Korea

Boy
Min-jun, Seojun, Ha-joon

Girl
Seo-yun, Seo-yeon, Ji-woo

Mexico

Boy
José Luis, Juan, Miguel Ángel

Girl
María Guadalupe, María, Juana

Russia

Boy
Artem, Aleksandr, Maksim

Girl
Sophia, Maria, Anastasia

South Africa

Boy
Junior, Blessing, Gift

Girl
Precious, Princess, Angel

Turkey

Boy
Yusuf, Eymen, Ömer

Girl
Zeynep, Elif, Hiranur

UK

Boy
Oliver, Jack, Harry

Girl
Amelia, Olivia, Emily

United States

Boy
Noah, Liam, William

Girl
Emma, Olivia, Ava

