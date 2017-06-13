6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Moms Little Kids Towel Ponchos For Kids 11 Towel Ponchos That Will Make Drying Off the Kids a Breeze June 13, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Consider plain old towels a thing of the past. When you try to wrap your wet, shivering kid in one, the towel ends up getting unraveled or dropped to the ground. Towel ponchos are a total game changer. Throw one over your child's head and it will stay in place for as long as you need it to. Plus, they're pretty adorable. We rounded up our favorite picks. Poolside parenting just got that much easier. Related15 Adorable Swimsuits You and Your Little Girl Will Love Shop Brands H&M · Marks and Spencer · Star Wars · Boden · Nununu · Disney H&M Hooded Towel This H&M Hooded Towel ($25) is made to look like a dinosaur. We like the ties on the side because it gives you the option to make the poncho tight or loose. This product also comes in a hot pink fish form. We'll take both! H&M Hooded Towel $24.99 from H&M The Beach People Nautic Petite Poncho We love the nautical stripes on this The Beach People Nautic Petite Poncho ($69). This product is meant for kids ages 1 to 6 years old. The inside holds a sweet surprise — it's lined with polka dots. The cotton material is nice and comfortable. The Beach People Nautic Petite Poncho $69 from thebeachpeopleco.com Star Wars BB-8 Hooded Poncho Towel Star Wars fans will adore this BB-8 Hooded Poncho Towel ($9). Transform your kids into their favorite famous robot. The material is highly absorbent, so it will soak up water quickly. We bet little ones will never want to take this off. Star Wars BB-8 Hooded Poncho Towel $9 from JCPenney Boden Towelling Poncho Reviewers say that this Boden Towelling Poncho ($38) is particularly soft. It comes in sizes that work for 2 to 12 years old. If you don't want the shark print, there's also an option with red and white stripes. Both designs are vivid and colorful. Boden Towelling Poncho $38 from Boden Nununu Star Poncho Towel This Nununu Star Poncho Towel ($54) comes in the brand's signature print. It's reversible, so the kids can use whichever side they want. It comes in two different sizes, so just make sure to get the right one for your child's age. We might even want this for ourselves. Nununu Star Poncho Towel $54 from Blue & Cream Bed Bath & Beyond Mermaid Kids Hooded Towel Wannabe mermaids will flip for this Bed Bath & Beyond Kids Hooded Towel ($8). The print definitely reminds us of Princess Ariel. This doubles as a fun piece to use for dress-up. It will be a staple all Summer. Bed Bath & Beyond Kids & Baby Towels Mermaid Kids Hooded Towel $7.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Hooded Towel The ocean theme of this Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Hooded Towel ($21) is great for the beach. Look closely and you'll even see a little red crab on the chest. The brand says that this choice would even be good to use after bath time. We agree! Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Hooded Towel (3 Months - 7 Years) $21 from Marks and Spencer Disney 101 Dalmatians Hooded Towel Dog-lovers will enjoy this Disney 101 Dalmatians Hooded Towel ($8). The hood is topped with little ears. So cute! You can personalize this towel with your child's name. Disney 101 Dalmatians Hooded Towel for Kids - Personalizable $22.95$7.99 from Disney Store H&M Hooded Towel Kids will have fun playing make-believe in this H&M Hooded Towel ($25). It also comes as a yellow fish. Use the side ties to keep the towel in place so it doesn't fly around. We love the eyes that pop up out of the hood. H&M Hooded Towel $24.99 from H&M Disney Mickey Mouse Hooded Towel For Kids This Disney Mickey Mouse Hooded Towel ($10) is a classic. You can monogram this pick on the top of the hood. If you have more than one child, monograms are a great way to keep track of the ponchos. You'll always know which ones need to be washed. Disney Mickey Mouse Hooded Towel for Kids - Personalizable $22.95$9.99 from Disney Store Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Hooded Towel The silly illustration on this Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Hooded Towel ($21) is playful. Boys and girls alike will enjoy the crab in a flotation device. Can you spot the little eyes on the hood? This will make for an Instagrammable moment. Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Hooded Towel (3 Months - 7 Years) $21 from Marks and Spencer