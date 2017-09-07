Get Ready: These Are the 50 Toys That Will Sell Out This Holiday Season

There's no need to ask your kids what they want this holiday season. Toys"R"Us already knows. The retailer's research team has traveled the world over the past two decades to uncover the biggest toy trends (think: Tickle Me Elmo and Zhu Zhu Pets), and 2017 is no different.

This year, Toys"R"Us has compiled a comprehensive list of 50 playthings, spanning baby's first Christmas to teendom, and they are destined to sell out in record time.

"It's serious business deciding which toys make the cut and end up on our Holiday Hot Toy List," Ariana Gentry, Toys"R"Us president of play, said in a statement to POPSUGAR. "Not only is this year's list filled with ultrahot and kid-approved gifts, but I can personally say that each of these toys are super fun to play with!"

Hear that, parents?