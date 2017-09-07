Get Ready: These Are the 50 Toys That Will Sell Out This Holiday Season

 Skip Nav
There's no need to ask your kids what they want this holiday season. Toys"R"Us already knows. The retailer's research team has traveled the world over the past two decades to uncover the biggest toy trends (think: Tickle Me Elmo and Zhu Zhu Pets), and 2017 is no different.

This year, Toys"R"Us has compiled a comprehensive list of 50 playthings, spanning baby's first Christmas to teendom, and they are destined to sell out in record time.

"It's serious business deciding which toys make the cut and end up on our Holiday Hot Toy List," Ariana Gentry, Toys"R"Us president of play, said in a statement to POPSUGAR. "Not only is this year's list filled with ultrahot and kid-approved gifts, but I can personally say that each of these toys are super fun to play with!"

Hear that, parents?

Toys For Babies
Minnie Mouse Garden Fun Activity Gym
Toys For Toddlers
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn First Words Smart Puppy
Toys For Kids Ages 2-5
Ben 10 Deluxe Omnitrix
Radio Flyer Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder
Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Roadster Racers Garage
Coco Interactive Guitar
Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery
Hasbro Furreal Roarin' Ivory the Playful Tiger
Barbie Pink Passport Cruise Ship
Spin Master Soggy Doggy
Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage
Glimmies Glimtern
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
Shimmer and Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace
Baby Alive Sweet Tears Baby Doll
Imaginarium Power Rails Gold Mountain Train Set
Minnie's Walk-and-Play Puppy
Of Dragons, Fairies, and Wizards Magical Fairy Wand
Paw Patrol Sea Patroller
Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Plush
PJ Masks Nighttime Adventures Spiral Die-Cast
Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord
Oonies Mega Starter Pack
Rusty Rivets Rivet Lab
Toys For Kids Ages 5-7
Nintendo Switch With Gray Joy-Con
Hatchimals Surprise
Cool Maker JoJo Siwa Bow Maker
