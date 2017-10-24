 Skip Nav
25 Fantastic Toys For $25 and Under

A toy doesn't have to cost a lot to become your kid's favorite. From little trinkets to colored pencils, sometimes the best way to make a kid happy is to keep it simple. As the holidays approach, it's a good idea to have a plethora of toy options in your back pocket that make for great gifts. Here is a list of some of the best toys, all under $25.

Melissa & Doug Animal Nesting Blocks
$20
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Toys
Infant Fat Brain Toys Coggy Brain Teaser Toy
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Toys
Jellycat
If I Were A Bunny Board Book
$12.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jellycat Desktop Books
Target Educational Toys
Manhattan Toy Winkel
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Educational Toys
Nordstrom Baby & Toddler Dolls
Infant Girl's Douglas Serena Pink Mermaid Doll
$15.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Baby & Toddler Dolls
Day of the Dead Wood Nesting Dolls
$20
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Target Models & Kits
LEGO® Minecraft The Mushroom Island 21129
$19.99 $19.39
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Target Arts & Crafts Toys
seedling. Seedling® Create Your Own Donut Sunnies Craft Kit
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Arts & Crafts Toys
Melissa & Doug
Kids Toys, Sushi Slicing Playset
$19.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Play Food & Cooking Toys
VTech Drill and Learn Toolbox Playset
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Jurassic World Growler Ceratosaurus
$17
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Disney Princess Belle Styling Head Set
$15
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
WowWee Fingerlings Sophie Interactive Baby Monkey Toy
$15
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
54-Piece Mini Jungle Animals Toys Set
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Just Like Home Kitchen Set
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Sweet Shop Soft 'N Slo Squishies Macarons
$6
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Crayola Multi-Pack Dough
$8
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Pull Back Construction Vehicles 12-Pack
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug
7-Piece Sandbox Set
$16.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Outdoor Sports & Games
Darice 80-Piece Deluxe Art Set
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Educational Magnetic Sticks Building Blocks Toys
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BettRoom Wooden Shapes Sorter
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SainSmart Jr. Wooden Tetris Puzzle
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
HABA Lumina the Search for Lightning Bugs
$20
from habausa.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
PlaygroTM Sights and Sounds Music Box TV
$20.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
