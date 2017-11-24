 Skip Nav
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains

If your little one loves trains, you should obviously take that into consideration for holiday shopping. We rounded up the coolest choo-choo-related gifts for kids. They'll be thrilled to see these goodies under the tree. Get inspired by our favorite presents, and score a few before they fly (or chug) off the shelves.

Steam Train, Dream Train
Lego Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train
Melissa & Doug Round the Rails Train Rug
BuySeasons Train Whistle
Melissa & Doug Train Engineer Role Play Costume Set
Lionel Trains Thomas the Tank O-Gauge Engine With LionChief Remote
Kid Kraft Metropolis Train Set and Table
The Learning Journey Giant ABC & 123 Train Floor Puzzles
Schylling Streamline Train Wind-Up Toy
EDC Publishing Wind-Up Train Book
Janod Giant Multicolored Train
Pottery Barn Kids Wooden Train Set
Little Circus
Steam Train, Dream Train
from Little Circus
$16.99
Lego
Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train 10254
from Target
$99.99
Melissa & Doug
Round the Rails Train Rug
from Gilt
$38$29
BuySeasons
Train Whistle
from JCPenney
$18.99
Melissa & Doug
Train Engineer Role Play Costume Set
from Gilt
$38$29
HSN
Lionel Trains Thomas the Tank O-Gauge Engine with LionChief Remote
from HSN
$130.95
Kid Kraft
Metropolis Train Set & Table
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$245
The Learning Journey
Giant ABC & 123 Train Floor Puzzles
from Gilt
$15$13
Schylling
Streamline Train Wind-Up Toy
from Gilt
$13$10
Barneys New York
EDC Publishing Wind-Up Train Book
from Barneys New York
$29.99
The Land of Nod
Janod Giant Multicolored Train
from The Land of Nod
$35
Pottery Barn Kids
Wooden Train Set
from Pottery Barn Kids
$69
