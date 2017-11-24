Train Gifts For Kids
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
12 Awesome Gifts For Kids Obsessed With Trains
If your little one loves trains, you should obviously take that into consideration for holiday shopping. We rounded up the coolest choo-choo-related gifts for kids. They'll be thrilled to see these goodies under the tree. Get inspired by our favorite presents, and score a few before they fly (or chug) off the shelves.
Steam Train, Dream Train
$16.99
from Little Circus
Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train 10254
$99.99
from Target
Round the Rails Train Rug
$38 $29
Train Engineer Role Play Costume Set
$38 $29
Lionel Trains Thomas the Tank O-Gauge Engine with LionChief Remote
$130.95
from HSN
Metropolis Train Set & Table
$245
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Giant ABC & 123 Train Floor Puzzles
$15 $13
EDC Publishing Wind-Up Train Book
$29.99
from Barneys New York
Janod Giant Multicolored Train
$35
from The Land of Nod
Wooden Train Set
$69
from Pottery Barn Kids
0previous images
-19more images