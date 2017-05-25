 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
20 Realities of Being 40
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
Pregnancy
The Prettiest Names For Girls

Turning 40

20 Realities of Being 40

I have vivid memories of my mother turning 40. She seemed strong and confident and appeared to float through the routines of motherhood, marriage, and friendship with ease. I hadn't thought much about approaching the milestone birthday myself until last year, when all of my friends — I mean ALL of them — started sharing Allison Slater Tate's "This Is 39" essay. It felt like she had crawled inside my head and put my thoughts on paper.

It's not that I didn't realize I was aging — 20-year high school reunions and the like will do that for you — but somehow, since I had my first son, I've simply forgotten how old I am. In my mind, the numbers just kind of stopped at 30 when I gave birth to him. In fact, when figuring out my age, I often figure out his first. I'm not saying I've been faking this whole parenting thing for the past nine years, but in many instances, it hasn't exactly felt real. It's almost felt like I've been a player in a sitcom acting out the role of my parents — a 29-year-old playing the role of a responsible adult.

But here I am today surrounded by cards and a Facebook news feed full of reminders that today I am in fact 40. So here's what 40 is to me today.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 40 is finally admitting that those few gray hairs on my head are actually more like 50 and it's time to do something about them.
  • 40 is realizing that the sidelines of a little league game are more like junior high than junior high ever was — and realizing how unimportant it is.
  • 40 is being stronger and healthier than I've ever been in my life. It's running half marathons, something I couldn't conceive of in my 20s.
  • 40 is being referred to as my kids' mom more than my own name.
  • 40 is watching way too many of my friends bury their parents and having to deal with insidious diseases.
  • 40 is being grateful for the life and parenting wisdom my grandmother, mother, and mother-in-law pass on to me.
  • 40 is being more confident in myself than I ever thought was possible.
  • 40 is being one of the old guys in the office and feeling the need to mother these "youngsters" I see all around me.
  • 40 is realizing that in some ways, we're all faking it — this juggling thing is impossible, and no one will ever master it.
  • 40 is telling my kids to "turn that crap down because it's just noise, not music!" (Because it is — where did the good music go?)
  • 40 is realizing that there's no such thing as a perfect childhood, but doing the best we can to provide it for our kids is good enough.
  • 40 is feeling physical pain when your child is down on himself, because you recognize those feelings all to well.
  • 40 is feeling pure joy at the idea of a date night with your partner — no kids, no friends, just you, your copilot, and a good bottle of wine.
  • 40 is mammograms — every year from now on.
  • 40 is watching my kids achieve new milestones and knowing that I laid the foundation for them to do so.
  • 40 is becoming a sunscreen nut because you've either seen or experienced the dread of skin cancer and don't want your kids to go there.
  • 40 is enjoying the TV shows I watched as a kid again with my kids on Nick at Nite and TV Land.
  • 40 is having real, thoughtful conversations with my kids that leave me amazed at their maturity.
  • 40 is seeing babies and feeling that tug of my uterus but valuing my sleep (and our current family dynamic) enough to know that I'm not going down that road again.
  • 40 is knowing who your true friends are — the ones who offer to take your kids for an afternoon because they see you're stressed, the ones who can sit on a bench in the park with you and discuss their concerns about their kids, the ones who live halfway across the country but will sit on the phone with you until midnight because that's the only time you can catch up.

Forty is NOT that Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann flick that had me so depressed I actually cried on a plane. In the few hours that I've been experiencing it, it's good — damned good. My mother-in-law tells me that her 40s were her favorite decade — she felt like she had gotten the hang of this parenting thing, was financially secure enough not to be constantly worried, and just felt good about life. Forty is finally admitting you're a grown-up, but it isn't dead — 40 is fabulous!

Image Source: Etsy user ThePinkOwlGifts
Join the conversation
Personal EssayParentingBirthday
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
Someone Get This Mom an Award For Making Her Girl's Poop Party Dreams Come True
by Lauren Levy
Unicorn Birthday Surprise For Girl With Special Needs
Viral Videos
A Whole Town Came Together to Give This Magical Baby a Unicorn Birthday Surprise
by Kelsey Garcia
First Child vs. Second as Told by GIFs
Humor
The Differences Between Your First Child and Second Child as Told by GIFs
by Alessia Santoro
Daughters
by Kimberly Hershenson
Strangers Send Birthday Cards to Young Cancer Patient
Little Kids
Strangers Sent More Than 6,000 Birthday Cards to This Young Cancer Patient
by Victoria Messina
Luna Stephens's First Birthday Cake
Luna Stephens
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Decorated Luna's First Birthday Cake Themselves
by Alessia Santoro
Visiting a Newborn
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
by Laura Grace Weldon
How to Cure Eczema
Skin Care
What a Month of Superitchy, Horrible Skin Taught Me
by Michelle Ku
Baby Products You Don't Need
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
by Kate Schweitzer
Living With a Skin Condition
Skin Care
This Is What It's Like to Live With Birth Marks Covering Your Face and Body
by Jenna Lee
Dad Taking Care of Kids While Wife Is Out of Town
Parenting
Dad's Viral Message About Caring For His 6 Girls While Mom's Away: "I'm Not the Babysitter"
by Lauren Levy
What Will Miley Cyrus's Wedding Dress Look Like?
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds