This Hysterical Twerking Santa Toy Is Breaking the Internet With His Dance Moves
Twerking Santa Toy Decoration

This Hysterical Twerking Santa Toy Is Breaking the Internet With His Dance Moves

Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like I found the real inspiration behind Sir Mix-A-Lot's smash hit "Baby Got Back." The rapper wasn't talking about "one of those rap guys' girlfriends" — he was actually secretly referring to this twerking Santa Claus toy, which just might be the most unexpected yet hysterical holiday product we've ever laid eyes on.

The LOL-worthy Santa figure uses battery power to shake his booty up and down while singing along to various tunes. Though the twerking toy would definitely be the perfect gag gift for any friend or relative, we're personally inclined to snag one for ourselves to add a humorous touch to our Christmas decoration lineup.

If you're in favor of changing the famous lyrics of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to "Twerkin' Around the Christmas Tree," you can score your very own booty-shakin' Santa toy from retailers like Amazon or Walmart. See below for a gloriously necessary sneak peek at what the Santa's mesmerizing dance moves look like in real life, and try to resist cracking a smile.

