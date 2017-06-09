6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Moms Shopping UPF Swimwear This UPF Swimwear Will Keep Your Kids Safe All Summer Long June 9, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Kids have more sensitive skin than adults and protecting them from Summer's harsh sun is important. Consider investing in some sun-protective clothing that will shield them from UV rays before your next trip to the beach. Our picks include clothes with UPF (Sun Protection Factor) ratings, which is like an SPF rating for clothing. UPF ratings tell you how effective the clothing is at protecting skin against UVA and UVB rays. The ratings start at around 15 and goes up to 50+, and the number indicates what fraction of UV radiation will pass through the fabric. If you have a shirt with UPF 30, that means that only 1/30 of radiation will pass through the garment. The thicker and more vibrant the color of the fabric, the higher the UPF typically is. Keep reading to see the best (and cutest) picks of UPF clothing that you and your kids will love. Related19 Safe Sunscreens For Kids (Including Some You Can Find at Your Drugstore) Shop Brands J.Crew · Volcom · Disney · Gap Image Source: Stocksnap / Natalya Zaritskaya J.Crew Boys' Short-Sleeve Max the Monster Rash Guard Worrying if you put enough sunblock on your kid isn't fun. Dress him in the the cool J.Crew Boys' Short-Sleeve Max the Monster Rash Guard ($48) and rest easy knowing he's protected. It has a UPF rating of 50, so his skin can stay properly protected while building sandcastles at the beach. The best part is the fun monster graphic will make him want to wear it everyday. J.Crew Boys' short-sleeve Max the Monster rash guard $45 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Boys' Swimwear J.Crew Girls' Rash Guard in Kissing Flamingos It's fair if you associate Summer with flamingos. The adorable J.Crew Girls' rash guard in kissing flamingos ($50) is the cutest way to stay safe this season. The style features a UPF of 50 and the dark hue will shield your daughter from the sun. Even though this will keep her safe, it's still important to wear sunblock, so don't forget the bottle at home. J.Crew Girls' rash guard in kissing flamingos $49.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Girls' Swimwear UV Skinz Girls Pullover Hoodie Staying out of the water? Go with this sunny UV Skinz Girls Pullover Hoodie ($7). The lightweight fabric is perfect to take on the go with you. It's fast-drying, won't make your daughter overheat, and feels ultra-soft. The hood adds extra head and neck coverage with UPF 50+. UV Skinz Girls Pullover Hoodie $7 from uvskinz.com Buy Now Volcom Lido Rashguard Your little man will stay safe in the Volcom Lido Rashguard ($28). The soft, stretchy fabric makes it comfortable, and the built in 50+ protection makes it an ideal choice for any day in the sun. It comes in three colors and ranges from toddler to Big Boy sizes. Volcom Boy's Lido Rashguard $28 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Volcom Boys' Swimwear The Children's Place Boys Place Sport Short Sleeve Graphic Rashguard Kids (and adults) hate itchy labels. The The Children's Place Boys Place Sport Short Sleeve Graphic Rashguard ($12) is tagless, comfortable, and blocks 98 percent of harmful rays. The bright color ensures you'll be able to keep a close eye on your kid, and the fun graphic means he'll want to wear it all Summer long. The Children's Place Boys Place Sport Short Sleeve Graphic Rashguard $12 from childrensplace.com Buy Now Sun Busters Swim Shorts Your daughter's shorts should also help protect her from the sun. The Sun Busters Swim Shorts ($15) has UPF 50+ without any chemicals. It's ideal for sensitive skin and is soft, quick drying, and flexible. It's even stretchy enough to fit over swim diapers! Sun Busters Swim Shorts $15 from sunbusterskids.com Buy Now Disney Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rash Guard for Boys Let the force be with your son in the Disney Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rash Guard for Boys ($19). Not only will your kid be excited to sport this at the pool or beach, but the 50+ sun protection will make sure he doesn't get a nasty sunburn. R2-D2 and BB-8 will make this your kid's favorite top. Disney Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rash Guard for Boys $18.95 $9.99 from Disney Store Buy Now See more Disney Boys' Clothing The Gap Tie-Dye Stripe Rashguard Bring a smile to your daughter's face with this rainbow-hued top. The Gap Tie-Dye Stripe Rashguard ($30) covers her neck, arms, and torso and protects with UPF 40. The colorful top comes in tons of sizes, including plus. It runs small, so be sure to size up! Gap Tie-dye stripe rashguard $29.95 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Swimwear Tuga South Swell Short Don't forget about the bottoms! Your child will be covered from head to toe by including the Tuga South Swell Short ($32) in his swim outfit. The 50+ UPF rating works both wet and dry and comes in a variety of sizes. The elastic waistband and lightweight fabric ensure he can play comfortably, and the chemical-free fabric is suitable for sensitive skin types. Tuga South Swell Short $32 from tugasunwear.com Buy Now Coolibar Long Sleeve Surf Shirt This chlorine- and saltwater-resistant top comes in eight brightly-colored patterns and colors. The UPF 50+ Coolibar Long Sleeve Surf Shirt ($32) includes long sleeves and a collar for more sun protection. The gripper elastic makes sure the shirt stays in place while running around on the beach. Coolibar Long Sleeve Surf Shirt $32 from coolibar.com Buy Now Share this post Health And SafetyLittle KidsSummerShopping