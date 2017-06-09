This UPF Swimwear Will Keep Your Kids Safe All Summer Long

Kids have more sensitive skin than adults and protecting them from Summer's harsh sun is important. Consider investing in some sun-protective clothing that will shield them from UV rays before your next trip to the beach.

Our picks include clothes with UPF (Sun Protection Factor) ratings, which is like an SPF rating for clothing. UPF ratings tell you how effective the clothing is at protecting skin against UVA and UVB rays. The ratings start at around 15 and goes up to 50+, and the number indicates what fraction of UV radiation will pass through the fabric. If you have a shirt with UPF 30, that means that only 1/30 of radiation will pass through the garment. The thicker and more vibrant the color of the fabric, the higher the UPF typically is.

Keep reading to see the best (and cutest) picks of UPF clothing that you and your kids will love.