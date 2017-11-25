 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
20 of the Cutest "Ugly" Christmas Sweaters for Babies and Toddlers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 of the Cutest "Ugly" Christmas Sweaters for Babies and Toddlers

The Christmas season is fast approaching, and there's no better time to prepare than now. It seems like every year, all of the adorable baby and toddler selections sell out too fast, and the opportunity to dress your kiddo in an adorable ugly Christmas sweater slips by. Dust off that Elf on the Shelf and get your planning started early with some of these perfectly cute "ugly" Christmas sweaters.

Shoulder Strap Reindeer Romper
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Disney Mickey Holiday Sweater
$32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"From Santa" Sweater
$35
from tipsyelves.com
Buy Now
Baby Christmas Romper
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Unisex Deer Cardigan
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Christmas Reindeer Jumpsuit
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rudolph the Reindeer Sweater
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kitten Sitting in Wreath Sweater
$35
from tipsyelves.com
Buy Now
Snowman Ice Cream Cone Sweater
$35
from tipsyelves.com
Buy Now
Reindeer Fair Isle Sweater
$49
from jojomamanbebe.com
Buy Now
LittleSpring Christmas Sweater
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Girl's T-Rex Sweater
$35
from tipsyelves.com
Buy Now
Snowflake Coat+Romper Playsuit
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
3D Red Nose Ugly Christmas Sweater Jumper
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Faux Real Ugly Xmas Vest
$22
from buybuybaby.com
Buy Now
Fair Isle Cardigan
$27
from carsons.com
Buy Now
Ugly Christmas Sweater Big Llama
$20
from jet.com
Buy Now
Which Way to the North Pole Sweater
$12
from ebay.com
Buy Now
Ugly Xmas Cardigan Long Sleeve Romper
$17
from allposters.com
Buy Now
Big Snowman
$11
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Shoulder Strap Reindeer Romper
Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweater
Christmas Present Sweater
Christmas Romper
Unisex Deer Cardigan
Christmas Reindeer Jumpsuit
Rudolph the Reindeer Sweater
Kitten Wreath Sweater
Melting Snowman Sweater
Reindeer Fair Isle Sweater
LittleSpring Christmas Sweater
Girl's T-Rex Sweater
Snowflake Coat+Romper Playsuit
Rudolph the Reindeer 3D Sweater
Faux Real Ugly Xmas Vest
Fair Isle Cardigan
Ugly Christmas Sweater Big Llama
Which Way to the North Pole Sweater
Cardigan Romper
Big Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For BabiesHoliday For KidsUgly SweaterBabiesHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Shoulder Strap Reindeer Romper
from amazon.com
$20
Disney Mickey Holiday Sweater
from amazon.com
$32
"From Santa" Sweater
from tipsyelves.com
$35
Baby Christmas Romper
from amazon.com
$20
Unisex Deer Cardigan
from amazon.com
$20
Christmas Reindeer Jumpsuit
from amazon.com
$27
Rudolph the Reindeer Sweater
from amazon.com
$22
Kitten Sitting in Wreath Sweater
from tipsyelves.com
$35
Snowman Ice Cream Cone Sweater
from tipsyelves.com
$35
Reindeer Fair Isle Sweater
from jojomamanbebe.com
$49
LittleSpring Christmas Sweater
from amazon.com
$24
Girl's T-Rex Sweater
from tipsyelves.com
$35
Snowflake Coat+Romper Playsuit
from amazon.com
$6
3D Red Nose Ugly Christmas Sweater Jumper
from amazon.com
$28
Faux Real Ugly Xmas Vest
from buybuybaby.com
$22
Fair Isle Cardigan
from carsons.com
$27
Ugly Christmas Sweater Big Llama
from jet.com
$20
Which Way to the North Pole Sweater
from ebay.com
$12
Ugly Xmas Cardigan Long Sleeve Romper
from allposters.com
$17
Big Snowman
from walmart.com
$11
Shop More
Herbivore Botanicals Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Herbivore Botanicals
Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask in Neutral.
from REVOLVE
$48
Herbivore Botanicals
Blue Clay Spot Treatment Mask
from Nordstrom
$22
Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
from Nordstrom
$16
Herbivore Botanicals
Phoenix Facial Oil
from Nordstrom
$88
Herbivore Botanicals
Citrine Body Oil
from Nordstrom
$26
Infantino Strollers SHOP MORE
Infantino
Go GaGa Spiral Cart Seat Activity Toy
from Target
$14.99
Infantino
Go GaGa Playtime Pal - Giraffe
from Target
$14.99
Infantino
Go GaGa Mirror Pal
from Target
$8.99
Infantino
Topsy Turvy Mirror PalTM in Pink
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$7.99
Infantino
Topsy Turvy Discover and Play Activity Mirror
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$14.99
Anthropologie Furniture SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Handcarved Albaron Bed
from Anthropologie
$2,298
Anthropologie
Ikat Inlay Three-Drawer Dresser
from Anthropologie
$1,498
Anthropologie
Knotted Melati Hanging Chair
from Anthropologie
$598
Anthropologie
Knotted Melati Hanging Chair
from Anthropologie
$598$349.95
Anthropologie
Lombok Bed
from Anthropologie
$2,698
Anthropologie Furniture AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Inspiration
18 Millennial Pink Decor Items For Your Dream Bachelorette Pad
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
14 Ways to Decorate With Lavender — the Most Soothing Color on the Spectrum
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
27 Rainbow Gifts That Are Shockingly Chic
by Macy Cate Williams
Herbivore Botanicals Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
finding_beauty_mom
ready.to.where
fitischic
sloppyelegance
Anthropologie Furniture AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alainakaz
mixandmatchdesigncompany
kathwfraser
alainakaz
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds