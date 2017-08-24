 Skip Nav
51 Magical Unicorn Clothing Items and Bags Your Kid Is Going to Freak Out Over

If, like the rest of the world, your child has taken a sudden and intense interest in unicorns, we've got you covered. From sparkly rainbow pullovers and tees to magical rain boots, slippers, and backpacks, there's an item of clothing or a bag here for every kid who would much rather be a unicorn (like us).

Believe in Yourself Tee
$18
Buy Now
Always Be a Unicorn Tee
$17
Buy Now
Believe in Magic Tote
$10
Buy Now
Magical Baseball Tee
$25
Buy Now
Unicorn Squad Tee
$25
Buy Now
Unicorn Raglan Shirt
$17
Buy Now
Let's All Be Unicorns Baseball Tee
$24
Buy Now
Unicorn Ate My Homework Tee
$14
Buy Now
Light-Up Unicorn Slippers
Junk Food Clothing Kittens & Unicorns Tee
Unicorn Skirt
Yikes Twins Unicorn Slippers
Skip Hop Zoo Unicorn Backpack
TGIF Backpack
My Unicorn Made Me Do It Tee
Capelli New York Girls Pop-Print Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
Unicorn Pullover
Stephen Joseph Unicorn Mini Sidekick Backpack
Unicorn T-Shirt
Hatley Rain Coat Unicorns & Rainbows
Cat & Jack Kids Unicorn Bootie Slippers
H&M Small Shoulder Bag
Flying Unicorn Nightgown
Pottery Barn Kids Large Duffle, Unicorn
Always Be A Unicorn Pullover
Marks and Spencer Unicorn Lunch Bag
Unicorn Hoodie
Unicorn Backpack with Cooler
Glitter-Unicorn Purse Sweater
Unicorn Rain Boots
Mini Rodini Unicorn Bomber Jacket
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds