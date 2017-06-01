 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
Humor
Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today
Family Travel
Why You 100% Need a Balloon in Your Pocket the Next Time You Travel With Kids

Unique Baby Names Nobody Uses

These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore

Although there has been a huge rise in unique baby names in recent years, it turns out there may be such a thing as "too unique" of a name. Researchers at Nameberry procured a list of names that weren't used for newborn babies once in 2016, which had over 5,000 names, and narrowed it down to 124, creating a truly exclusive list for parents seeking a name that no other child has.

Ahead, their very mixed list of unique baby names that you may or may not fall in love with.

Related
An Open Letter to Anyone Considering a Unique Name For Their Baby

Girls

  1. Acantha
  2. Araminta
  3. Artemesia
  4. Bee
  5. Bluebell
  6. Branwen
  7. Calico
  8. Capucine
  9. Ceil
  10. Chandra
  11. Christmas
  12. Cia
  13. Circe
  14. Coralia
  15. Daffodil
  16. Dancer
  17. Diablo
  18. Eluned
  19. Endellion
  20. Eulalie
  21. Fifer
  22. Finola
  23. Franny
  24. Freesia
  25. Frostine
  26. Grania
  27. Hester
  28. Ianthe
  29. Jericho
  30. Jessamy
  31. Jocasta
  32. Kalindi
  33. Kerensa
  34. Leocadia
  35. Letitia
  36. Louisiana
  37. Lucasta
  38. Ludovica
  39. Madrigal
  40. Malou
  41. Marcellina
  42. Mazarine
  43. Melisande
  44. Minette
  45. Morwenna
  46. Nephele
  47. North
  48. Oberon
  49. Ottoline
  50. Perdita
  51. Petronilla
  52. Puck
  53. Remember
  54. Rhonwen
  55. Romola
  56. Samoa
  57. Sanne
  58. Season
  59. Sheherazade
  60. Signy
  61. Tally
  62. Thaddea
  63. Undine
  64. Venetia
  65. West
  66. Whimsy
  67. Winsome
  68. Zephyrine

Related
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names

Boys

  1. Auberon
  2. Averill
  3. Bard
  4. Bas
  5. Basie
  6. Beach
  7. Cassio
  8. Cathal
  9. Corentin
  10. Drummer
  11. Eleazer
  12. Falconer
  13. Fenno
  14. Florent
  15. Gower
  16. Gulliver
  17. Hiawatha
  18. Humphrey
  19. Kassian
  20. Kermit
  21. Land
  22. Ludovic
  23. Merce
  24. Mingus
  25. Moe
  26. Nat
  27. Nicholson
  28. Night
  29. Osgood
  30. Pagan
  31. Per
  32. Pim
  33. Piran
  34. Placido
  35. Puck
  36. Rancher
  37. Raoul
  38. Roald
  39. Romilly
  40. Roone
  41. Rudyard
  42. Runyon
  43. Salmon
  44. Scorpio
  45. Septimus
  46. Sim
  47. Spike
  48. Story
  49. Taddeo
  50. Thibault
  51. Thoreau
  52. Tibor
  53. Traveler
  54. Trout
  55. Umberto
  56. Whistler
Image Source: Stocksnap / Carlo Navarro
Join the conversation
Unusual Baby NamesBaby Names
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Terry Carter
Cliffside Restaurant in Swiss Alps
Travel
Why You Must Visit This Swiss Cliffside Restaurant Before You Die
by Kathryn McLamb
Is Serena Williams Having a Boy or Girl?
Celebrity Interviews
Serena Williams Clarifies Her Sister Venus's Comments About the Sex of Her Baby
by Monica Sisavat
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Trendiest Baby Names of 2017
Unusual Baby Names
These Are Already Looking Like They'll Be the Trendiest Names of 2017
by Alessia Santoro
Is Disney Changing Walt Disney World's Tower of Terror?
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Unusual Girls' Names
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
by Leah Rocketto
NASA Sun Mission
Humor
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Gold Freckle Temporary Tattoos
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Spanish Baby Girl Names
Babies
100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider
by Alessandra Foresto
How to Get a Passport
Travel
5 Things You Need to Know About Getting or Renewing Your Passport
by Nicole Yi
Unisex Spanish Baby Names
Babies
27 Spanish Gender-Neutral Names No Other Kid in Your Child's Class Will Have
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds