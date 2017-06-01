These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore

Unique Baby Names Nobody Uses
Although there has been a huge rise in unique baby names in recent years, it turns out there may be such a thing as "too unique" of a name. Researchers at Nameberry procured a list of names that weren't used for newborn babies once in 2016, which had over 5,000 names, and narrowed it down to 124, creating a truly exclusive list for parents seeking a name that no other child has.
Ahead, their very mixed list of unique baby names that you may or may not fall in love with.
Girls
- Acantha
- Araminta
- Artemesia
- Bee
- Bluebell
- Branwen
- Calico
- Capucine
- Ceil
- Chandra
- Christmas
- Cia
- Circe
- Coralia
- Daffodil
- Dancer
- Diablo
- Eluned
- Endellion
- Eulalie
- Fifer
- Finola
- Franny
- Freesia
- Frostine
- Grania
- Hester
- Ianthe
- Jericho
- Jessamy
- Jocasta
- Kalindi
- Kerensa
- Leocadia
- Letitia
- Louisiana
- Lucasta
- Ludovica
- Madrigal
- Malou
- Marcellina
- Mazarine
- Melisande
- Minette
- Morwenna
- Nephele
- North
- Oberon
- Ottoline
- Perdita
- Petronilla
- Puck
- Remember
- Rhonwen
- Romola
- Samoa
- Sanne
- Season
- Sheherazade
- Signy
- Tally
- Thaddea
- Undine
- Venetia
- West
- Whimsy
- Winsome
- Zephyrine
Boys
- Auberon
- Averill
- Bard
- Bas
- Basie
- Beach
- Cassio
- Cathal
- Corentin
- Drummer
- Eleazer
- Falconer
- Fenno
- Florent
- Gower
- Gulliver
- Hiawatha
- Humphrey
- Kassian
- Kermit
- Land
- Ludovic
- Merce
- Mingus
- Moe
- Nat
- Nicholson
- Night
- Osgood
- Pagan
- Per
- Pim
- Piran
- Placido
- Puck
- Rancher
- Raoul
- Roald
- Romilly
- Roone
- Rudyard
- Runyon
- Salmon
- Scorpio
- Septimus
- Sim
- Spike
- Story
- Taddeo
- Thibault
- Thoreau
- Tibor
- Traveler
- Trout
- Umberto
- Whistler
Image Source: Stocksnap / Carlo Navarro