These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore

Although there has been a huge rise in unique baby names in recent years, it turns out there may be such a thing as "too unique" of a name. Researchers at Nameberry procured a list of names that weren't used for newborn babies once in 2016, which had over 5,000 names, and narrowed it down to 124, creating a truly exclusive list for parents seeking a name that no other child has.

Ahead, their very mixed list of unique baby names that you may or may not fall in love with.



Girls

Acantha Araminta Artemesia Bee Bluebell Branwen Calico Capucine Ceil Chandra Christmas Cia Circe Coralia Daffodil Dancer Diablo Eluned Endellion Eulalie Fifer Finola Franny Freesia Frostine Grania Hester Ianthe Jericho Jessamy Jocasta Kalindi Kerensa Leocadia Letitia Louisiana Lucasta Ludovica Madrigal Malou Marcellina Mazarine Melisande Minette Morwenna Nephele North Oberon Ottoline Perdita Petronilla Puck Remember Rhonwen Romola Samoa Sanne Season Sheherazade Signy Tally Thaddea Undine Venetia West Whimsy Winsome Zephyrine

Boys