Unique Gifts From Urban Outfitters
50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters
Shopping for kids is no easy feat, especially when it comes to teenagers and tweens. To save you time this year, we rounded up trendy and unique gifts that will catch their attention. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this popular retailer carries more than just clothes; it's filled with an abundance of Instagram-worthy picks that are easy to fall in love with. So whether you're looking for your own kids, nieces and nephews, or a family friend, they're going to be impressed with these picks. From a futuristic cheese set to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza cookbook (yes, really) and a desk-cleaning llama, it's all here.
Faux Fur Mule Slide
$29 $19
Milk+Sass Macaron Detangling Brush
$14
Eva NYC Mini Max Heat Titanium Styling Iron
$29
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$299
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
Extreme Angle Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$18
Travel Jewelry Box
$24
Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy
$49
Luxe Marble Quartz iPhone X Case
$45
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
Feathery Cozy Crew SockBuy Now See more Out From Under Socks
Gourmand Tous Les Nuits Gift Set
$40 $30
Coca-Cola Japanese Corduroy Hat
$34
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
$25.95
Volcano Scene SockBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$68
N64 Controller Charm KeychainBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Watches & Jewelry
Harry’s Le Winston Shave Set
$35
99 Stormtroopers Join the Empire By Greg Stones
$14.95
Sega Handheld Portable Game Player
$68
Llama Desk Duster
$15
Neon Acrylic Chess Set
$159
Sriracha To-Go Bottle KeychainBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
$39 $29
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
$149 $119
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
Clear PixapetBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Light-Up LED Fidget SpinnerBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Smiley Tin Candle
$20
Rose Gold iPhone Disco Light
$19.95
Himalayan Salt Lamp
$34
Grow Your Own Aloe Plant KitBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Convertible Flannel Headboard Pillow
$69
Where’s Waldo SockBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Bacon Waffle Maker
$39
Sylvie Plush Throw Blanket
$69 $49
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cookbook Limited Pizza Box Set
$29.99
Charley Velvet Lounge Chair
$249
Universal Phone MountBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Cat Tail Magnet
$12
Shaggy Patterned Ottoman
$129
0previous images
19more images