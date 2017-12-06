 Skip Nav
50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters
50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters

Shopping for kids is no easy feat, especially when it comes to teenagers and tweens. To save you time this year, we rounded up trendy and unique gifts that will catch their attention. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this popular retailer carries more than just clothes; it's filled with an abundance of Instagram-worthy picks that are easy to fall in love with. So whether you're looking for your own kids, nieces and nephews, or a family friend, they're going to be impressed with these picks. From a futuristic cheese set to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza cookbook (yes, really) and a desk-cleaning llama, it's all here.

Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Mule Slide
$29 $19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Mules & Clogs
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Milk+Sass Macaron Detangling Brush
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Urban Outfitters Blow Dryers & Irons
Eva NYC Mini Max Heat Titanium Styling Iron
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Blow Dryers & Irons
Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$299
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters
Extreme Angle Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Eyewear
Urban Outfitters
Travel Jewelry Box
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Umbra
Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Umbra Bathroom Furniture
Sonix
Luxe Marble Quartz iPhone X Case
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Sonix Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Panda Tea Set
$42
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tabletop
Urban Outfitters
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Neon Instax Mini Frame iPhone Case
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Out From Under
Feathery Cozy Crew Sock
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Socks
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Gourmand Tous Les Nuits Gift Set
$40 $30
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Urban Outfitters
Coca-Cola Japanese Corduroy Hat
$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Casio
Vintage Gold Watch
$65
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Casio Watches
UO Bluetooth Cassette Boombox
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Nylon Slipper
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Urban Outfitters
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
$25.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Volcano Scene Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Tommy Hilfiger
Sling Bag
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Bags
Urban Outfitters
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
N64 Controller Charm Keychain
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Watches & Jewelry
Urban Outfitters Shaving Tools
Harry’s Le Winston Shave Set
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shaving Tools
Urban Outfitters
99 Stormtroopers Join the Empire By Greg Stones
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Urban Outfitters
Sega Handheld Portable Game Player
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Llama Desk Duster
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desks
Urban Outfitters
Neon Acrylic Chess Set
$159
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Board Games
Urban Outfitters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
$39 $29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
$149 $119
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Crosley X UO Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Urban Outfitters
Clear Pixapet
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Light-Up LED Fidget Spinner
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Smiley Tin Candle
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Rose Gold iPhone Disco Light
$19.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Himalayan Salt Lamp
$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desk Lamps
Urban Outfitters
Grow Your Own Aloe Plant Kit
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Urban Outfitters
Convertible Flannel Headboard Pillow
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows
Urban Outfitters
Where’s Waldo Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Urban Outfitters
Bacon Waffle Maker
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Appliances
Urban Outfitters
Mirrored Cube
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Urban Outfitters
Sylvie Plush Throw Blanket
$69 $49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Throws
Urban Outfitters
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cookbook Limited Pizza Box Set
$29.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cookbooks
Crosley
Harper Wireless Speaker
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Crosley Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Charley Velvet Lounge Chair
$249
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Living Room Chairs
Urban Outfitters
Universal Phone Mount
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Cat Tail Magnet
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Shaggy Patterned Ottoman
$129
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
For Her
Milk+Sass Macaron Detangling Brush
Eva NYC Mini Max Heat Titanium Styling Iron
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
Extreme Angle Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Travel Jewelry Box
Umbra Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy
Sonix Luxe Marble Quartz iPhone X Case
Panda Tea Set
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
Neon Instax Mini Frame iPhone 8/7/6/6s Case
Out From Under Feathery Cozy Crew Sock
Gourmand Tous Les Nuits Gift Set
For Him
Casio Vintage Gold Watch
UO Bluetooth Cassette Boombox
Urban Outfitters Nylon Slipper
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
Urban Outfitters Volcano Scene Sock
Tommy Hilfiger Sling Bag
Urban Outfitters Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
Urban Outfitters N64 Controller Charm Keychain
Harry's Le Winston Shave Set
99 Stormtroopers Join the Empire
Urban Outfitters Sega Handheld Portable Game Player
For Everyone
Neon Acrylic Chess Set
Urban Outfitters Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
Urban Outfitters Googly Eyes Plush Throw Pillow
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
