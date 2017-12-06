50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters

Shopping for kids is no easy feat, especially when it comes to teenagers and tweens. To save you time this year, we rounded up trendy and unique gifts that will catch their attention. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this popular retailer carries more than just clothes; it's filled with an abundance of Instagram-worthy picks that are easy to fall in love with. So whether you're looking for your own kids, nieces and nephews, or a family friend, they're going to be impressed with these picks. From a futuristic cheese set to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza cookbook (yes, really) and a desk-cleaning llama, it's all here.