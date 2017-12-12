 Skip Nav
28 Unique Gifts That Are Perfect For Any Teenager

Shopping for teenagers can be challenging. They can be hard to impress and so specific with their tastes that buying them safe gifts (e.g., a pack of socks or a holiday sweater) won't get the same reaction as, say, something to fuel their passion. To help you navigate this, we rounded up the most unique gifts for teens that we could find. Happy shopping.

UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
100 Books Scratch Off Poster
$18
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
magnetic XO wall boards
$129
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Seasonal Decor
Baseball Jersey Wood Christmas Ornament
$13.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Seasonal Decor
UncommonGoods Desktop Decor
Neon Peace Sign
$70
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Desktop Decor
Pop Instant Print Digital Camera
$200
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Teen
Suede Mini Rocker Speaker Chair
$159
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Living Room Chairs
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Glove
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Ed Sheeran Mug
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry Socks
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Unicorn Light My Life Slippers
$45
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Out of Print
Library Card Tote Bag
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Out of Print Duffels & Totes
Disney
Star Wars ''Tsum Tsum'' Series 1 Mystery Pin Pack
$27
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Kids' Clothes
Hipster Fox Sheet Set
$26
from target.com
Buy Now
Elwood
the Rainbow Unicorn Mug
$38
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Elwood Cups & Mugs
Skinnydip Shell Hairbrush
$18
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
Balloon Dog Nightlight
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Jewel Bluetooth Speaker
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UGG
Classic Wired Shearling Earmuff Headphones
$95
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more UGG Hats
Shiraleah
Blush Cozy Mermaid Blanket
$38
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Shiraleah Blankets
Disney
Star Wars Baseball
$9
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Personalized Light Box, Gold
$129 $79
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Home & Living
Alex and Ani
HARRY POTTERTM Glasses Ring Wrap
$28
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Rings
Urban Outfitters
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Travel Cord Roll
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Slim Retro Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sunglasses
Kate Spade
13 Inch Leopard Laptop Sleeve
$75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Laptop Cases
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Disney
Evil Queen Costume for Kids
from Disney Store
$49.95$39.95
Disney
Frozen" Clip Photo Holder in Purple
from Buy Buy Baby
$7.99$1.99
Disney
Disney's Mickey Mouse Juniors' Skeleton Graphic Tee
from Kohl's
$24$15.99
Disney
Disney's Mickey Mouse Toddler Boy Striped Halloween Glow in the Dark Top & Pants Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$20$10
Disney
''Mickey and Castle'' Giclée by Randy Noble
from Disney Store
$120
