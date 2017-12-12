Unique Gifts For Teens
28 Unique Gifts That Are Perfect For Any Teenager
Shopping for teenagers can be challenging. They can be hard to impress and so specific with their tastes that buying them safe gifts (e.g., a pack of socks or a holiday sweater) won't get the same reaction as, say, something to fuel their passion. To help you navigate this, we rounded up the most unique gifts for teens that we could find. Happy shopping.
100 Books Scratch Off Poster
$18
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
Baseball Jersey Wood Christmas Ornament
$13.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Neon Peace Sign
$70
Suede Mini Rocker Speaker Chair
$159
from PBteen
The Mug with a Glove
$24
Library Card Tote Bag
$20
Star Wars ''Tsum Tsum'' Series 1 Mystery Pin Pack
$27
from shopDisney
Balloon Dog Nightlight
$25
The Emily & Meritt Personalized Light Box, Gold
$129 $79
from PBteen
HARRY POTTERTM Glasses Ring Wrap
$28
from Alex and Ani
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
Travel Cord Roll
$20
Slim Retro Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$16
13 Inch Leopard Laptop Sleeve
$75
from shopbop.com
