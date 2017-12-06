Urban Outfitters Gifts 2017
17 Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Urban Outfitters (You'll Want to Keep For Yourself)
17 Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Urban Outfitters (You'll Want to Keep For Yourself)
When we're totally stumped on what to give someone, we head directly to Urban Outfitters. The massive retailer is full of unique products that a variety of people would be thrilled to receive. This year, we curated a list of our favorite present ideas from the store. Prepare for major inspiration.
Mini Grill
$18
Rose Petal Bath Salt Soak
$16 $12
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$299
SuperPretzel Mini Soft Pretzel Maker
$38
Mini Rice Cooker
$29
Pinch Provisions A Unicorn Ate My Homework Locker Kit
$22
Unicorn Lashes Original Unicorn Brush Set
$68
Power Blender
$299
