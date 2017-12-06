 Skip Nav
17 Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Urban Outfitters (You'll Want to Keep For Yourself)
17 Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Urban Outfitters (You'll Want to Keep For Yourself)

When we're totally stumped on what to give someone, we head directly to Urban Outfitters. The massive retailer is full of unique products that a variety of people would be thrilled to receive. This year, we curated a list of our favorite present ideas from the store. Prepare for major inspiration.

Smartphone Projector
$24
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Mini Grill
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Indoor Grills
Recover Natural Shell 6000 mAh Portable Power Charger
$35
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate Maker
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Rose Petal Bath Salt Soak
$16 $12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Urban Outfitters
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Ava Wireless Headphones
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$299
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Kitchen Appliances
SuperPretzel Mini Soft Pretzel Maker
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Appliances
BC Footwear
Crisp Chelsea Boot
$75
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BC Footwear Boots
Urban Outfitters
Mini Rice Cooker
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Pinch Provisions A Unicorn Ate My Homework Locker Kit
$22
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Urban Outfitters
Corn Dog Maker
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glow Kit
$40
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Makeup Sets
Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
Unicorn Lashes Original Unicorn Brush Set
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
Urban Outfitters
Power Blender
$299
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Blenders & Juicers
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
