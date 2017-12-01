 Skip Nav
This Rosé Ornament Is What Happens When Happy Hour Meets Happy Holidays

Urban Outfitters Wine Glass Ornament

This Rosé Ornament Is What Happens When Happy Hour Meets Happy Holidays

This year, personalize your holiday decor with knickknacks and ornaments that reflect your unique interests — interests like wine, for example. As part of its holiday inventory, Urban Outfitters released an adorable and affordable Wine Glass Ornament ($12) that will really help you get into the Christmas spirit.

We know what you're thinking, and no, unfortunately the ornament is not filled with actual wine. Instead, it contains a nonspill liquid so it just resembles a full glass of wine. Right now, it seems as though Urban Outfitters is only selling a little Rosé ornament, however, it's likely that the retailer will release red and white wine ornaments later on.

Funny enough, alcohol-inspired ornaments seem to be quite the trend this holiday season. In the UK, The Lakes Distillery created boozy ornaments with whiskey, gin, and vodka. The best part? Those contain actual alcohol you can drink. If you're just into the aesthetic aspect, however, then Urban Outfitters' kitschy bauble is the way to go.

