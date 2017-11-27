 Skip Nav
Video About NICU Nurses

This Ode to NICU Nurses Will Move Even the Most Stoic Person to Tears

Having a baby spend time in the NICU right after they're born is a beyond nerve-wracking experience that you can't really wrap your head around unless your family goes through it. And it's safe to say the nurses who help new parents in their NICU journey day-in and day-out deserve a standing ovation, which is exactly why Huggies and Story of This Life made a video that sheds light on just how many tiny patients each nurse has helped.

The video features several families who have benefited from the tremendous TLC that NICU nurses give each and everyday, particularly by cuddling and rocking the hospital's smallest patients when their parents couldn't be there. But without question, one of the most rewarding (and emotional) parts of their job is when their previous patients come back for a visit several years later and have not only survived their NICU stay, but have thrived in their first few years of childhood.

Talk about miracle workers, right?

