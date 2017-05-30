 Skip Nav
Video of Newborn Walking in the Delivery Room

This Viral Video of a Newborn Pretty Much Walking Out of the Womb Is Making Jaws Drop

There are quite a few newborn videos that will leave you speechless. From the talented infant "popping out" to clip of a baby being "unwrapped" after an en caul birth, but we've never seen a grand entrance quite like this little one from Brazil.

In a viral video posted on Facebook, Arlete Arantes shared incredible footage of a newborn taking her first steps in the delivery room when nurses were getting ready for her first bath. Not much is known about the impressive infant but you can see in the video that the baby didn't just make a movement that people are confusing for a step — this child is seriously on the go! It looks like the lucky parents may want to get a head start on baby-proofing because they're going to have their hands full . . .

