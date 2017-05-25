 Skip Nav
Vintage Girl Baby Names

50 Vintage Girl Baby Names That Are Classics For a Reason

Whether you see antique baby names as the hottest new trend or the original trendsetters that deserve some praise, there's something to love about these classic monikers. If you're looking for an old-school and timeless baby name for your little girl that will leave a strong impression, consider some old-world options for your list.

Check out these 50 feminine baby names that are simply stunning.

  1. Adelaide
  2. Adeline
  3. Alice
  4. Alma
  5. Arabella
  6. Beatrice
  7. Clara
  8. Clementine
  9. Constance
  10. Cora
  11. Daisy
  12. Della
  13. Effie
  14. Eleanor
  15. Eliza
  16. Eloise
  17. Esther
  18. Evelyn
  19. Florence
  20. Garnet
  21. Geneva
  22. Harriet
  23. Hattie
  24. Hazel
  25. Ida
  26. Isadora
  27. Ivy
  28. Josephine
  29. Lavinia
  30. Lillian
  31. Louisa
  32. Mabel
  33. Margaret
  34. Matilda
  35. Millie
  36. Nellie
  37. Nora
  38. Octavia
  39. Pearl
  40. Phoebe
  41. Rosalind
  42. Rosemary
  43. Ruby
  44. Ruth
  45. Sadie
  46. Theodora
  47. Thora
  48. Vera
  49. Violet
  50. Willa
Image Source: Flickr user RebeccaVC1
Baby NamesGirls
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds