Vintage Girl Baby Names
50 Vintage Girl Baby Names That Are Classics For a Reason
Whether you see antique baby names as the hottest new trend or the original trendsetters that deserve some praise, there's something to love about these classic monikers. If you're looking for an old-school and timeless baby name for your little girl that will leave a strong impression, consider some old-world options for your list.
Check out these 50 feminine baby names that are simply stunning.
- Adelaide
- Adeline
- Alice
- Alma
- Arabella
- Beatrice
- Clara
- Clementine
- Constance
- Cora
- Daisy
- Della
- Effie
- Eleanor
- Eliza
- Eloise
- Esther
- Evelyn
- Florence
- Garnet
- Geneva
- Harriet
- Hattie
- Hazel
- Ida
- Isadora
- Ivy
- Josephine
- Lavinia
- Lillian
- Louisa
- Mabel
- Margaret
- Matilda
- Millie
- Nellie
- Nora
- Octavia
- Pearl
- Phoebe
- Rosalind
- Rosemary
- Ruby
- Ruth
- Sadie
- Theodora
- Thora
- Vera
- Violet
- Willa
Image Source: Flickr user RebeccaVC1