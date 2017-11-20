 Skip Nav
11 Amazing Gifts For Moms Who Really Need Their Vodka

Sometimes Mama needs a tall glass of vodka, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you know a cocktail-loving mom who deserves a fun gift this holiday season, we have plenty of ideas she'll definitely enjoy. Some are funny, some are useful, but no matter what, they're all genius. Take a look at these presents, then whip up a martini for yourself. Or a cosmo. Or a moscow mule. Or all three.

Francesca's Fa La La Vodka Long-Sleeved Sweatshirt
$34
from francescas.com
Buy Now
World Market
Fred & Friends Vodka Cocktail Recipe Glass
$9.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Drinkware
If You Can Read This Socks
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Target Home & Living
Blush Accessories True Fabrications 4oz Metal Bracelet Flask - Rose Gold
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
Choosy Moms Shirt
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Fa La La Vodka Travel Cup
$16
from francescas.com
Buy Now
Books
50 Ways to Beat a Hangover Book
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Books Women's Fashion
More Vodka Please Shot Teacup
$6
from francescas.com
Buy Now
Chaser
Vodka Vintage Muscle Tee
$62 $18.60
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Chaser Tees
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Vodka Tonic Diagram Glassware - Set of 2
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Holiday Spirit Shirt
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Moscow Mule Carry-On Cocktail Kit
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Gifts For WomenVodkaGift GuideChristmasAlcoholHoliday
