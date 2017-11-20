Vodka Gifts
11 Amazing Gifts For Moms Who Really Need Their Vodka
11 Amazing Gifts For Moms Who Really Need Their Vodka
Sometimes Mama needs a tall glass of vodka, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you know a cocktail-loving mom who deserves a fun gift this holiday season, we have plenty of ideas she'll definitely enjoy. Some are funny, some are useful, but no matter what, they're all genius. Take a look at these presents, then whip up a martini for yourself. Or a cosmo. Or a moscow mule. Or all three.
Fred & Friends Vodka Cocktail Recipe Glass
$9.99
Blush Accessories True Fabrications 4oz Metal Bracelet Flask - Rose Gold
$39.99
from Target
Vodka Tonic Diagram Glassware - Set of 2
$25
from UncommonGoods
Moscow Mule Carry-On Cocktail Kit
$24
from UncommonGoods
