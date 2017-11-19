 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
What This Walmart Cashier Did For an Elderly Man Is the Gift You Need This Week
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Holiday For Kids
The Best 60+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child

Walmart Cashier Helps Elderly Man

What This Walmart Cashier Did For an Elderly Man Is the Gift You Need This Week

An elderly man in Mississippi chose the right checkout line at his local Walmart. Any other day, he might have encountered a disgruntled cashier or an impatient shopper waiting behind him, but fate intervened in the most heartwarming way one afternoon last week.

Spring Herbison Bowlin was grocery shopping during lunch and found herself in the checkout line behind this particular man.

"This gentleman's items were scanned and he was given the total," she wrote on Facebook. "He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets. He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, 'I'm so sorry.' His hands and voice are shaking. This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, 'This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.' He continues to apologize to both of us as we reassure him it's OK. They get his transaction handled and he shuffles away."

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
Why This Coffee Shop's Act of Kindness Made 1 Woman Ugly-Cry All the Way to Work

At that point, Spring thanked the cashier "for being so patient" with him.

"She shakes her head and replies, 'You shouldn't have to thank me, baby. What's wrong with our world is we've forgotten how to love one another.'"

If that doesn't make you want to get up and go find the nearest senior citizen to hug (or, at the very least, exchange their nickels and dimes for dollar bills), we fear there's no helping you (and kindly ask that you do all your shopping online).

Join the conversation
Touching StoriesWalmart
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds