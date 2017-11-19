What This Walmart Cashier Did For an Elderly Man Is the Gift You Need This Week

An elderly man in Mississippi chose the right checkout line at his local Walmart. Any other day, he might have encountered a disgruntled cashier or an impatient shopper waiting behind him, but fate intervened in the most heartwarming way one afternoon last week.

Spring Herbison Bowlin was grocery shopping during lunch and found herself in the checkout line behind this particular man.

"This gentleman's items were scanned and he was given the total," she wrote on Facebook. "He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets. He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, 'I'm so sorry.' His hands and voice are shaking. This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, 'This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.' He continues to apologize to both of us as we reassure him it's OK. They get his transaction handled and he shuffles away."

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, Spring thanked the cashier "for being so patient" with him.

"She shakes her head and replies, 'You shouldn't have to thank me, baby. What's wrong with our world is we've forgotten how to love one another.'"

If that doesn't make you want to get up and go find the nearest senior citizen to hug (or, at the very least, exchange their nickels and dimes for dollar bills), we fear there's no helping you (and kindly ask that you do all your shopping online).