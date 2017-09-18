27 Moms Confess the Weirdest (and Most Hilarious!) Things People Gave Their Kids For Halloween

Image Source: Bravo

It's a always a mixed bag — literally — when your kids dump out their trick-or-treating loot after a night of scavenging for goodies on Halloween. But no matter where you live, there's always one neighbor who opts out of the traditional candy and passes out a more "eccentric" treat — and let's just say, some of these choices are a lot weirder than others. These moms shared the most unusual items that they've encountered on the trick-or-treating trail, and we're shocked they ever ended up in a child's bag of candy!