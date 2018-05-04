 Skip Nav
Mom Teaching Her Daughter That She's Beautiful
This Mom Had an Incredible Response When Her Girl Said She Wasn't as Pretty as Elsa
It takes a special kind of person to fully commit to the lifestyle that comes with being a sports mom. On any given Sunday, when other moms might be relaxing or catching up on their to-do lists, sports moms are hustling from game to game, searching for missing water bottles and shin guards, and cheering on their kids enthusiastically from the sidelines. The equipment in the trunk of our minivans smells and probably needed a wash five days ago, and the ages of our children usually have just enough range that almost every free moment we have is dedicated to sports. And let me tell you, the struggle is real. Here are the top 10 signs you're a sports mom.

