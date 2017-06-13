 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Mommy After: 10 Postpartum Body Surprises
Parenting
5 Photos of Your Kids That You Shouldn't Post to Social Media
Health and Safety
You Need to See These Photos If Your Child Sits in a Car Seat
Pregnancy
The Physical and Emotional Roller Coaster of Your First Trimester in GIFs
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Mommy After: 10 Postpartum Body Surprises

They say females are the stronger sex because we can birth babies. But, are women warriors because they deal with the aches and pains of pregnancy and labor or because they can look in the mirror after delivery and deal with its physical aftermath? There are lucky mothers who end up with amazing postpartum bods, but the masses have reflections that are a far cry from their prebaby physiques. Check out some of the common surprises.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyPostpartum BodiesChildbirthMotherhoodPregnancy
Join The Conversation
HeidiHIppeli1383603167 HeidiHIppeli1383603167 2 years

Ladies, pregnancy effects all of our bodies differently; however, we can choose to embrace the love and journey that being a Mother entails (the good, bad, and in between). I have NEVER commented on a blog before, and I felt compelled to share that I wouldn't trade my body, mind, or soul for who I was before I had the opportunity to bring life into this world. I am 38, have 3 children, a 10 year old and 15 month old b/g twins, and will never have the body, mind, or soul I had before I had children...and that is not to say I am not in better shape than I was in my 20's!

Mike15274827, I don't want to criticize you. I want to educate you. Either you love your wife or you don't. As I would assume you would, she would appreciate your love, admiration, and support. I find your commentary so insensitive. Try loving her for the gift she has provided to you both, and finding ways to connect with one another instead of posting insensitive, vane, callous remarks. Lift her up. Embrace who you (two) are now, and grow. There is so much life to embrace if you can look beyond the superficial bologna you have written on this site.

JennPenrod JennPenrod 3 years

It would be nice if they actually showed women who have MANY stretch marks, who actually HAVE celulite and who actually HAVE a flat bum! LOL

Crazy-WrapCanada1397271063 Crazy-WrapCanada1397271063 3 years

http://crazywrapcanada.myitwor... fix anything with these products and sell them to your friends to fix their lives too everyone in my circles loves it works!

Brittany15289005 Brittany15289005 3 years
Mike, I really hope you don't say that to your wife... Im a first-time mom of a 7 month old daughter, and I've lost A LOT of weight after I gave birth.... y husband makes comments to other people about how I'm too skinny and how he misses the way I used to look... but it's NOT my fault... I'm trying really hard to gain weight so I look the way he wants, and it hurts me so badly that I can't... you need to be there and support her... I know that my man loves me no matter what, but I wish I looked the way he wants
anoncaca anoncaca 3 years
This isn't true. My mum had 2 kids, I being her 2nd one. In fact, she always told me she looked like she always didn't really have a large stomach and people would be shocked to know she was 8 months pregnant. Secondly my mum in her 50s still has an extremely skinny body with not fat hanging, and didn't turn fat from either births. It's completely untrue woman's bodies go away once they get pregnant. These kinds of articles make it "okay" for women to go ahead and lose it. Well you don't have to. Start with STOPPING THOSE CRAVINGS. If woman in the PAST could stay skinny after TONS of babies, you can too.
Kaotar3081119 Kaotar3081119 3 years
And remember that if you feel bad and you feel like crying.... imagine how she feels, because it's her body is happening to..... If you feel bad, she must feel even worse. Be kind
Kaotar3081119 Kaotar3081119 3 years
Mike- I understand your viewpoint, though I believe it's a very sad one. Instead of completing and sulking, why dint you do something about it? I'm sure you have changes you'd like to make in your own body. .. Why don't you work as a team... motivate each other. Exercise together, go running, take classes, shop and cook healthy meals. . Do it as team. You also said, "unfortunately for me, I love my wife too much to cheat" ...Why is that unfortunate?? I would think that it is actually good thing. Fortunately for you. .. Not UN- fortunate. My husband doesn't smile in my face then complain behind my back... He talks to me, he compliments me, he loves me... And if exercise is needed, we talk about it.. We don't point fingers or complain. .we don't secretly wish the other looked different... We make changes together. .That's what a marriage is. ..a team effort. If you are unhappy with your wife's looks, then I encourage you to do something about it with her.... And as she improves, so will you... because we all have something to work on..Men and women... She needs to know you love her and that you support her... Going ona healthier journey together will bring you closer... If you decide that you don't need to work on yourself, and you put it all on her, well then. .... That's just acting like a jerk..... You could always go through what she went through, you could gain the same amount of weight she did in 9 months, then go about losing it. (Even then, it wouldn't be exactly what she went through) Stop complaining and threatening cheating, and take action.... Work together with your wife and show her how much you truly love her.
Mike15274827 Mike15274827 3 years
Well I am a man that has a wife, lord forgive me, that has experienced ALL of the so called mommy effects. The back fat, the fat saggy belly, thick cellulite deposits on the inner thighs, stretch marks, you name it. Only after one baby. And that was 3 and a half years ago! Love my wife so much, as well as our child. BUT DAMN!!! I WANT MY OLD WIFE BACK!!!!!!!!!! HER STOMACH WASNT WASHBOARD, BUT IT DAMN SURE WASN'T HANGING OVER HER JEANS AND TIGHTS THAT SHE USUALLY PULLS UP TO TUCK IN THE BOTTOM PART!!! IF I WAS A CRYING MAN, I WOULD CRY EVERYDAY. IT SUCKS FOR YOUR HEART TO BE IN A PLACE WHERE YOUR BODY IS NOT. WOMEN IF YOUR MAN LOVES AND TREATS YOU GOOD, DO HIM A FAVOR AND LOOK GOOD FOR HIM. OR HE WILL SMILE IN YOUR FACE LIKE NOTHING IS WRONG BUT SECRETLY LET THE SORROW OF MISSING WHAT HE HAD CONSUME HIM WHEN YOU ARE NOT LOOKING. OR HE WILL CHEAT. UNFORTUNATELY FOR ME, I LOVE MY WIFE TOO MUCH TO CHEAT. AND I PROBABLY WOULDNT BE GOOD AT IT.
KieraSaltern KieraSaltern 4 years
This is a good article to help women feel more comfortable when facing these aftermaths. Not every woman is the same, nor does every woman have the same consequences of pregnancy. I know that, for me, my body went almost right back to exactly what it was. It took time but it did. I didn't end up with stretch marks, but I did end up with floppy boobs! My body shape WAS different for a while, it was more boxy after pregnancy, but eventually (about a year later) my rib cage slimmed back down, and I had my curvy slim bod back. But, some of my close friends weren't so lucky, they had stretch marks, major body changes, major cellulite, and stretched skin. One had to resort to lipo and a tummy tuck. It took 3 years for her stretch marks to fade. So, to wrap up, this article is good for those who experienced that type of recovery.
Kaotar3081119 Kaotar3081119 4 years
a sad article that simply preys on a woman's fears......for me, I have had 3 kids and my body didn't change that much...my boobs are bigger (yay!), and they are not flat pancakes..they are full and attractive...do I have cellulite?..maybe a little, but not from being pregnant, it's from general weight gain..I've had it, I lost it...just depends on my size and weight with or without babies...stretch marks?..I got just a few with baby #1..but not many and now you can't see them at all!..and I didn't get any with baby #2 and #3. a saggy pouchy belly?...nope, don't have that...neither does my sister, or my friends...can it happen?..sure..depends on your body, your skin elasticity, your genetics. varicose veins?...nope, not here...a friend of mine got some but she also did not get any other changes...just some veins....but she's thin and hot still...and you can get those by standing alot, crossing your legs is a huge culprit, etc...those are all things that can happen to you whether you get preggo or not. a change in your vagina?..huh, not to my knowledge...I think that was actually my worst fear, to be honest. I even had an episiotomy, but all is great in that area too!  If you don't want babies or children cuz it's not your thing, then hey, to each his own.  You have a choice and there's nothing wrong with it. If you like kids and want them, but choose not too cuz you think your body will change, then, please...have the kids. don't let unrealistic fears stop you from the joys of motherhood.   I am not a skinny girl, I never have been. I am not a big girl either...I'm pretty average...5"8" and curvy...in fact after my first child i got more compliments on my body from men and women than I ever did before babies. My advice for anyone who has a child or wants a child? It is awesome..they are awesome...if you want to stay fit, then eat right and work hard at your fitness and excercise...it doesn't happen overnight but it is totally possible to be happy with your body post baby.
GetRipped86 GetRipped86 4 years
Um, I would almost completely disagree with this article. I had my first child 15 months ago and not only am I back to my pre-pregnancy weight but I have very little changes to my body. A few stretch marks on my breasts, which I think I contributed to by having a breast augmentation on my small breasts just one year before baby. I think I MAY see a tiny bit of loose skin on my upper belly but it only gets better with time/weight loss. Granted, I have worked out hard after baby and was fit before baby, but I also gained 49lbs while pregnant.    I'm not trying to be like some of the super models out there that want to act like the average mother eats like a "garbage disposal" and that damage done to their body is their own fault. I'm merely saying that all these horror stories are the exception not the rule. The website The Shape of a Mother scared the SH!T out of me when I was pregnant. It almost made me not enjoy my pregnancy for fear of what was going to happen to my body. I think it's terrible that they don't have a section on their site for "My body turned out fine" or whatever you would call it. I think too many people writing these articles focus on the worst case scenario.   Not every womans body is ruined for life, and your child will be the best thing that ever happened to you. They will change the person you are INSIDE for a lifetime, but take care of yourself, and don't worry about the outside. 
nkatz1 nkatz1 4 years
What a terrible post.  First off, none of the women pictured have any of the problems described in the slide.  Secondly, it makes it sound as if all of these problems are permanent and universal, which....really they're not.  For most people, the stretch marks fade until they're barely noticable.  Cellulite can generally be reduced or eliminated after losing the baby weight...same thing with the back fat.  The post baby butt can be improved with lots of squats and lunges. And yes... it is generally possible to lose the weight. I was a size 2, had two kids (gained 50 with one and 40 with the other despite a healthy diet and exercise), and eventually I did eventually lose it all, and while my body wasn't exactly the same, it wasn't the horror show that this article describes.  Also, the author seems to presume that some of these things wouldn't happen anyways, which is ridiculous. With time, breasts sag; skin loses its elasticity and firmness; most people tend to gain weight; cellulite happens, and butts flatten and fall. No one looks twenty forever, and women are more than the sum of their physical parts.
Dave3046524 Dave3046524 4 years
I think I have just read the single most useless, pointless, insulting and ignorant article ever published in the history of publishing. Well done lil sugar for actually making people dumber. Remind me to block this site on my browser. Utter depressing, demoralising tabloid trash, that would have been rejected by OK! and Star Magazine for being 'too dumb'.
GirlinTheRaw GirlinTheRaw 4 years
I understand why every woman here is so outraged, but this only made me more convinced that I have to take care of my body starting now, and not stop during pregnancy. I have already experienced what gaining just 10lbs does to your body and mind, baby or not. Like someone else mentioned, all bodies change for numerous reasons, starting plain old aging. I am always keeping the ideals in mind - like VS models who have 1+ kinds and it does not show. It can be done! But I am sure they do not change one thing in their diet or exercise when preggs. Plus, a body that's in shape can handle it much better. I know girls my age with kids that look same as before.
MayaDK MayaDK 5 years
Well I'm not having any children and this article gave me the more reason not to! I'm already dealing with being slightly overweight, so why want to ruin myself further by having a child?! I'm choosing to be childfree and I'm damn proud of it! 
Emily2534432 Emily2534432 5 years
seriously, wtf? if the person who wrote this a  total woman hater? completely unnecessary and destructive.  
jaxjmb jaxjmb 5 years
Seriously? The article is about postpartum bodies - all the things that go wrong - and they're showing pictures of perfect, skinny, bodies with no blemishes?  That's insulting.
saus2012 saus2012 5 years
What a negative depiction of pregnancy that's totally rude and unnecessary. As if pregnant women dont have enough to think about without the added vanity factors of this useless list. Yes, some of these these things could happen, but it's more likely that they wont.
Pregnancy
The Hidden Benefit to Finding Out the Sex of My Baby
by Annie Gabillet
Why Going Down a Slide With Kids Is Dangerous
Kids
If You Go Down the Playground Slide With Your Kid, You Need to Stop Right Now
by Kate Schweitzer
Common Signs of ADD/ADHD
Little Kids
3 Common Signs of ADD/ADHD
by Rebecca Gruber
Mom Challenges Husband to Pregnancy Workout
Humor
Mom Did a "Pregnancy Workout Challenge" With Her Husband, and Spoiler Alert: She Won
by Victoria Messina
Pretty Girl Names
Pregnancy
The Prettiest Names For Girls
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds