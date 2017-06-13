What a Woman's Body Looks Like After Giving Birth
The Mommy After: 10 Postpartum Body Surprises
They say females are the stronger sex because we can birth babies. But, are women warriors because they deal with the aches and pains of pregnancy and labor or because they can look in the mirror after delivery and deal with its physical aftermath? There are lucky mothers who end up with amazing postpartum bods, but the masses have reflections that are a far cry from their prebaby physiques. Check out some of the common surprises.
Ladies, pregnancy effects all of our bodies differently; however, we can choose to embrace the love and journey that being a Mother entails (the good, bad, and in between). I have NEVER commented on a blog before, and I felt compelled to share that I wouldn't trade my body, mind, or soul for who I was before I had the opportunity to bring life into this world. I am 38, have 3 children, a 10 year old and 15 month old b/g twins, and will never have the body, mind, or soul I had before I had children...and that is not to say I am not in better shape than I was in my 20's!
Mike15274827, I don't want to criticize you. I want to educate you. Either you love your wife or you don't. As I would assume you would, she would appreciate your love, admiration, and support. I find your commentary so insensitive. Try loving her for the gift she has provided to you both, and finding ways to connect with one another instead of posting insensitive, vane, callous remarks. Lift her up. Embrace who you (two) are now, and grow. There is so much life to embrace if you can look beyond the superficial bologna you have written on this site.
It would be nice if they actually showed women who have MANY stretch marks, who actually HAVE celulite and who actually HAVE a flat bum! LOL
