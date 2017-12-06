 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Need a Knockout White Elephant Gift? We Have 21 — All From Urban Outfitters
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Need a Knockout White Elephant Gift? We Have 21 — All From Urban Outfitters

The most enjoyable thing about participating in a white elephant gift exchange is seeing people get excited over swapping for the item you brought. If you get joy out of the gift-giving process, we found 21 items at Urban Outfitters that fit the bill. Whether you want to wrap up a delightful bit of home decor or a cheeky card game that everyone can play, we have you covered.

Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Urban Outfitters
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Urban Outfitters
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Urban Outfitters
Oil Slick Magic 8 Ball
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Winky Embroidered Pillow
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Urban Outfitters
Feminist Sticky Notepad
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Urban Outfitters Candles
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Tooletries Pineapple Toothbrush Holder
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Cork Dartboard
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Urban Outfitters
Half Moon Planter
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Urban Outfitters
Acts Of Insanity Game
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Get Naked Bath Mat
$39 $29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Rugs & Mats
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Urban Outfitters
Mini Rice Cooker
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Marble Hexagon Cutting Board
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Storage
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Scarf
$49 $34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Scarves & Wraps
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
The Book of Barb
Urban Outfitters Furry Sloth Pillow
Oil Slick Magic 8 Ball
Urban Outfitters Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
Urban Outfitters Winky Embroidered Pillow
Urban Outfitters Feminist Sticky Notepad
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
Tooletries Pineapple Toothbrush Holder
Urban Outfitters Cork Dartboard
Henry Googly Eye Planter
Urban Outfitters Half Moon Planter
Urban Outfitters Acts of Insanity Game
Urban Outfitters Get Naked Bath Mat
Urban Outfitters World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Urban Outfitters Mini Rice Cooker
Urban Outfitters Marble Hexagon Cutting Board
Urban Outfitters Winky Eye Slippers
Faux Fur Scarf
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100White Elephant GiftsGift GuideHolidayUrban Outfitters
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Outfitters
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Urban Outfitters
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
from Urban Outfitters
$14.95
Urban Outfitters
Furry Sloth Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Oil Slick Magic 8 Ball
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Urban Outfitters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
from Urban Outfitters
$8
Urban Outfitters
Winky Embroidered Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Feminist Sticky Notepad
from Urban Outfitters
$8
Urban Outfitters
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Urban Outfitters
Tooletries Pineapple Toothbrush Holder
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Urban Outfitters
Cork Dartboard
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Henry Googly Eye Planter
from Urban Outfitters
$6
Urban Outfitters
Half Moon Planter
from Urban Outfitters
$14
Urban Outfitters
Acts Of Insanity Game
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Urban Outfitters
Get Naked Bath Mat
from Urban Outfitters
$39$29
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
from Urban Outfitters
$15
Urban Outfitters
Mini Rice Cooker
from Urban Outfitters
$29
Urban Outfitters
Marble Hexagon Cutting Board
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Slipper
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Scarf
from Urban Outfitters
$49$34
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Ohh Deer Daily Planner Journal
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Urban Outfitters
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck By Mark Manson
from Urban Outfitters
$24.99
Urban Outfitters
Rick And Morty Volume 1 By Zac Gorman
from Urban Outfitters
$19.99
Urban Outfitters
Intelligent Change Productivity Plan Journal
from Urban Outfitters
$26
Urban Outfitters
Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud By Anne Helen Petersen
from Urban Outfitters
$25
Urban Outfitters Artwork SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Cactus Landscape Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Urban Outfitters
Walnut Wood Art Print Frame
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Botanical Chart Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$59$49
Urban Outfitters
Bianca Green Louis Armstrong Told Us So Art Print
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Urban Outfitters
Maina Medallion Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$39$29
Urban Outfitters Kitchen SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
from Urban Outfitters
$149$129
Urban Outfitters
Mini Waffle Maker
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Smeg
Mini Refrigerator
from Urban Outfitters
$999
Urban Outfitters
Geode Bottom Glass - Set Of 2
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Urban Outfitters
SuperPretzel Mini Soft Pretzel Maker
from Urban Outfitters
$38$30
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
by Macy Cate Williams
Tweens and Teens
50 Affordable Gifts Tailored For Teens
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over — the Best of 2017!
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Holiday Entertainment
There Are More Than 13 Reasons Why You'll Love These Gift Ideas
by Monica Sisavat
Gift Guide
50 Gifts That Are Perfect to Buy For Your Girl Group
by Nicole Yi
Holiday Living
78 Gifts For Women That Won't Break the Bank
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Pillows AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Humor
27 Funny-as-Hell Gifts, Because Who Wants Serious Sh*t?
by Nicole Yi
Holiday Living
23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
19 Perfect Gifts For the Person in Your Life With the Longest Commute
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
33 Unique and Stylish Gifts For Men — All From Urban Outfitters
by Krista Jones
Relationships
32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thea_nolan
tifmys
stylefragment
discodaydream
Urban Outfitters Artwork AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
houseupdated
itslulubee
shirabessinteriors
204park
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rachelschlather
venzedits
thebrandirhodes
heirloomedcollection
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds