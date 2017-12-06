White Elephant Gifts at Urban Outfitters
Need a Knockout White Elephant Gift? We Have 21 — All From Urban Outfitters
The most enjoyable thing about participating in a white elephant gift exchange is seeing people get excited over swapping for the item you brought. If you get joy out of the gift-giving process, we found 21 items at Urban Outfitters that fit the bill. Whether you want to wrap up a delightful bit of home decor or a cheeky card game that everyone can play, we have you covered.
Dash Mini Waffle MakerBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
Furry Sloth PillowBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Oil Slick Magic 8 Ball
$16
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
Winky Embroidered Pillow
$39
Feminist Sticky Notepad
$8
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
$12
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
$16
Tooletries Pineapple Toothbrush HolderBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Cork DartboardBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
Half Moon Planter
$14
Acts Of Insanity Game
$24
Get Naked Bath Mat
$39 $29
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
Dash Mini Waffle MakerBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Mini Rice Cooker
$29
Marble Hexagon Cutting BoardBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Storage
Winky Eye SlipperBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Faux Fur Scarf
$49 $34
