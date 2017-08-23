 Skip Nav
Best in Class: 21 Stylish White Maternity Dresses

Everyone likes to weigh in on the time of year of your pregnancy. It's part of the nine-month experience that, like unwanted belly rubs, becomes your new norm. But when it comes to Winter vs. Summer, we'll take the heat. Because if our options are tight, constricting layers or a simple frock, we're picking the frock any day. So with Labor Day and the end of Summer fast approaching, we're soaking up every opportunity to wear these effortlessly stylish white sheaths.

This modal jersey off-the-shoulder number is perfect for the rest of your Summer. Wear the Rachel Pally Kylian Dress ($158) for warm-weather evenings and late-morning brunches.
This Fillyboo Papillon Embroidered Strapless Maxi Dress ($189) is synonymous with Summer, and we're accessorizing accordingly: with sunhats and flip-flops.
This Fillyboo Daffodil Cut-Work Nursing Maxi Dress ($165) gets bonus points for outlasting maternity wear — it doubles as a nursing dress, too.
Handcrafted details make this Fillyboo Little Big Love Reversible Gown ($420) one of a kind — just like your little bun in the oven. RelatedThis Blogger Refuses to Give Up Her Style Just Because She's Pregnant
Bae the Label brings us the Play It Straight Dress ($59, originally $99) and promises to keep you in line until your due date.
This Rosie Pope Camille Dress ($168) delivers an extra dose of sweet with its on-trend, off-the-shoulder silhouette and delicate ruffles.
ASOS Maternity is our destination for affordable mama fashion, and the Mixed Stripe Sweat Dress ($40) will prove our point time and time again.
This Isabella Oliver Marit Dress ($46, originally $155) brings new levels of sophistication to simplicity, and we plan on living in this until midnight of Labor Day weekend.
This little white wonder is what maternity wardrobe dreams are made of. Meet the Rachel Pally Anya Dress ($255), then wear it everywhere.
It's ultraplayful and as effortless as it gets, so you'll hope the Harper Dress by Rosie Pope ($148) outlasts week 42.
The self-proclaimed "perfect Summer dress," the Rosie Pope Mia Dress ($178) will be your go-to until Summer's finale.
Easy elegance is not hard to come by with this Rachel Pally Cap Sleeve Isla Dress ($238). It comes in four colors, but we love it most in white. Related13 Ways to Wear the Summer Staple Every Woman Needs
Pregnant life in the ASOS Maternity Swing Dress With Honeycomb Yoke ($87) is about to make things so, so pretty.
The Rosie Pope Alana Dress ($148) is suitable for dinners out and caffeine-free coffee runs alike.
We love the ASOS Maternity Double Ruffle Open Back Pephem Midi Dress ($45) for its matchless sophistication, and you will too.
If you haven't already, consider ASOS your new maternity-wear haven — especially with the likes of the Isabella Oliver Longline Shirt Dress With Tie Waist Dress ($134) in the mix. RelatedFinally — 16 Stylish and Affordable Maternity Dresses From Asos
Hatch is our destination for top-of-the-line, ultratrendy maternity wear, and with the Neema Caftan ($258), you can understand why.
The Hatch Annabelle Dress ($161, originally $268) pairs perfectly with all your end-of-Summer accessories in equal proportion.
With side ruching and stripes, the Isabella Oliver Nia Dress ($111, originally $159) will go with you everywhere until Summer's end — and beyond.
We love the Hatch Penelope Dress ($198) for its easygoing tie straps and loosely pleated skirt. Related5 Stylish Brands Any Nursing Mom Can Appreciate
With endless feminine details and an ultrarefined texture, A Pea in the Pod's Lace Maternity Maxi Dress ($110, originally $148) is one we plan on living in.
