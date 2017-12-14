 Skip Nav
Whitney Port No-Instagram Trick

Whitney Port Makes the Most of Quality Time With Her Husband Using This 1 Easy Trick

We've all been there. You get home from a particularly long, hard day at work and even though you have plans to sneak in some quality time with your partner, you end up melting into your couch scrolling through your Instagram or Facebook feed for hours. But if you really want to make the most of your snuggle session with your main squeeze, make like Whitney Port and put down the damn cell phone. The former The Hills star shared her go-to trick with POPSUGAR for getting every single drop of goodness out of that hour or two alone with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

The key to making the most of QT with her hubby post-baby? Limiting the time they spend on social media. "Some weeks it's hard to find that time to spend together and other weeks we have a few extra hours here and there and free nights," she said. "We really just try to take it day by day. I try to enact a 'one date night per week rule,' and when we're together, we have a no-Instagram policy."

"We weren't really connecting at the level we both wanted to, so now when we're together at home, we have a strict no-Instagram policy."

And you're going to steal her idea immediately once you hear her reasoning: "I was finding that we were so crazed during the day that by the end of it we'd just want to sit and just shut off our minds and scroll. We weren't really connecting at the level we both wanted to, so now when we're together at home, we have a strict no-Instagram policy."

Hmm, that doesn't sound so bad after all.

Make no mistake: when you have an infant in the house, getting some face time with your partner can be a circus-worthy balancing act, whether you're going out to a fancy meal or staying in for the night. "How we find time to spend together can take various forms," she explained. "Sometimes we go out to dinner, sometimes we order in and watch a movie, other times we hang around in bed for a little bit longer after we wake up."

So the next time you find yourself nose-deep in your friend's ex-boyfriend's sister's Instagram photos from 2011, step away from the phone and into the arms of the person you love!

