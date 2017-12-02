It's Ridiculously Stupid That Pregnant Women Aren't in Mainstream Ads

Considering that most women in their lifetimes will at one point or another become pregnant, it's pretty ridiculous that they are all but invisible in advertisements. Sure, we see those perfectly round bellies in commercials, but the pregnancy is either used as part of a punchline, to sell something related to babies, or to convey a feeling of wholesome family goodness.

What you do not see is a woman in an commercial for computers who is at work, doing her job, and who also just happens to be pregnant. Considering that nearly 73 percent of pregnant women also work, this seems entirely short-sighted and misguided. The assumption, of course, at least in the world of advertising, is that a pregnant woman can be used as in a commercial as long as the pregnancy itself plays a role.

In trying to search for ads on YouTube to prove myself wrong, I went down a rabbit hole of commercials ranging from bad to just plain awful and offensive. Most of these ads relied on sight gags, stereotypes, and the old trope that men are stupid. Women are hormone-crazed and craving random combinations while the husbands don't know what to do. Isn't that hysterical? Check out the good, the bad, and the ugly commercials ahead.