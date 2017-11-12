1 Mom Explains Why the Phrase "Rainbow Baby" Isn't Exactly Accurate in a Moving Post

Teresa Mendoza was feeling especially grateful after giving birth to a beautiful and healthy son named Leo, but the loss of her first daughter, Sylvia, still weighed heavily on her mind. The new mother explained exactly why she was feeling so emotional in a powerful Instagram post that will resonate with anyone struggling with the loss of a child:

"A rainbow baby is a child born after miscarriages, still birth, or an infant or child's death. It signifies the rainbow that comes after a storm. For a long time I rejected the title, feeling protective of Sylvia and hurt by the idea that anything surrounding her was a storm," wrote Teresa. "She is perfect, not a storm, we are heartbroken, but she is not a storm, it was a great tragedy, yes, but she is not a storm."

After struggling with the literal definition of the term "rainbow baby," Teresa turned to a major support system throughout her pregnancy, her husband, Carlos, to get his input. "Somewhere along the pregnancy with Leo, Carlos told me that his interpretation equates to both Sylvia and Leo as rainbows that were shining above the storm and that the storm had nothing to do with Sylvia except to bring the rainbow of her and now her brother into our lives. She is the rainbow as much as he is . . . and the two rainbows that showed up in this photo make me think he's absolutely right."

Talk about a sign from above.